Analyst: Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) in ‘Great Shape’ With Its ‘Copilot Strategy’

As soon as the latest softer-than-expected inflation data numbers were out, investors began to take profits from major tech stocks and pour money into small-cap companies amid hopes of rate cuts. However, some were quick to call the latest decline in tech stocks the end of the AI-fueled rally that has pushed stock valuations to eye-popping levels. But there are some Wall Street analysts who believe this is just a short-term trend and large tech and AI stocks have a lot of room to grow. Samantha McLemore, CIO of Patient Capital, said while talking to CNBC that the “bull market continues and the path of least resistance is higher.”

The analyst said that she has been in the market for a long time and investors have been worrying about the end of the bull market since 2009, while the S&P 500 has grown over 1000% (17% per year) since then.

“We don’t see any end to the bull market. We do think there’s a good chance we see a rotation and small caps, the laggards, do much better in the second half of the year as the Fed starts to cut rates.”

Some analysts believe the latest decline in tech stocks is yet another opportunity for long-term investors to pile into AI stocks for gains. In this backdrop, we decided to take a look at the top AI stock upgrades and downgrades this month. With each stock, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) Biggest AI and Tech Stock Analyst Upgrade and Downgrade in July So Far?

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 293

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill recently chose Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) as his top enterprise AI pick. While talking to CNBC, the analyst said Microsoft is in “great shape” with its “Copilot strategy” for the back half of 2024.

Dan Ives of Wedbush also believes MSFT is one of the leaders in the AI enterprise segment.

New Street Research started covering the stock with a Buy rating. The firm said that Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is well positioned to grow profit in the “low teens for years to come” even if the AI revolution fails to pan out. New Street Research has a $570 price target on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts believe Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) AI ecosystem around its products would strengthen its Cloud division thanks to Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) integration of AI into its Cloud products. Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Intelligent Cloud segment’s profit in the latest quarter totaled $12.51 billion, a whopping 32% growth on a YoY basis.

Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) huge investments to revive its Search business are also working. Bing’s market share has jumped to 3.64% as of April 2024, a 0.88 points gain on a YoY basis.

Wall Street expects Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) earnings to grow 12.50% next year. The stock’s forward P/E of 31 based on 2025 EPS makes it look attractive at the current levels. Average analyst estimate for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is $483, which presents a 14% upside potential from the current levels.

Alger Focus Equity Fund stated the following regarding Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q1 2024 investor letter:

“Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a beneficiary of corporate America’s transformative digitization. The company operates through three segments: Productivity and Business Processes (Office, LinkedIn, and Dynamics), Intelligent Cloud (Server Products and Cloud Services, Azure, and Enterprise Services), and More Personal Computing (Windows. Devices, Gaming, and Search). During the quarter, shares contributed to performance after the company reported strong fiscal second quarter results, underscoring its leadership position in the cloud and highlighted its role as a primary facilitator and beneficiary of Al adoption. Company revenue growth, operating margin, and earnings growth surpassed consensus expectations. The utility scale Azure cloud business grew 28% in constant currency of which 6% was Al related versus 3% last quarter. Further, management noted most of the Al revenue was from inference rather than training indicating high quality Al applications by Microsoft’s clients. Management also indicated that significant cost-cutting programs in corporate America have begun to trail off. suggesting that the cost optimization headwinds previously impacting Azure’s growth are abating. We continue to believe that Microsoft has the potential to hold a leading position in Al. given its innovative approach and demonstrated high unit volume growth opportunity.”

Overall, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) ranks 2nd on Insider Monkey’s list titled 11 Biggest AI and Tech Stock Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades in July So Far. While we acknowledge the potential of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MSFT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

