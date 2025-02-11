Analyst Highlights Growth Catalysts for Leidos (LDOS) Stock

We recently published a list of 10 AI Stocks to Watch Amid DeepSeek Impact. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) stands against other AI stocks to watch amid DeepSeek impact.

The launch of DeepSeek is drawing new battle lines in the AI competition and many analysts believe the technology investment landscape won’t be the same again after the Chinese breakthrough. Talking to CNBC, Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi said that DeepSeek would result in “distillation” where companies will make smaller, more efficient models based on the technology:

“So we’re going to just see distillation happening left and right. It’s already happening—like, there’s so many versions of DeepSeek that have been reproduced and redone just in the last week as we speak. So this distillation is going to just create so much competition at the LLM or the AI layer.”

In the coming days, it would be interesting to see how American AI companies tackle this challenge and come up with new products or breakthroughs to maintain their dominance.

Analyst Highlights Growth Catalysts for Leidos (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 34

Shana Sissel from Banríon Capital Management said in a latest program on Schwab Network that Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) is a promising under-the-radar tech stock for 2025.

“It’s kind of the outlier of the group. It’s a government contractor—defense, healthcare, commercial airlines, cybersecurity, things of that nature. Smaller player in the space, it doesn’t get as much of the headlines as some of its larger peers, but it’s really well-run, has a really solid balance sheet, good leadership, and it just kind of keeps trucking along. I don’t know that most people think of Leidos as a household name, but it should be. If you fly, you go through their machines every time you go through the TSA checks.

