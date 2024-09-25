Analyst Highlights Fresh Catalysts for NVIDIA (NVDA) — 20 Million Chips, Inference and More

We recently published a list of 10 Buzzing AI Stocks on Latest News and Analyst Ratings. Since NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) ranks 3rd on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Investors are still digesting the Fed’s aggressive rate cut and charting the path forward. Roger Altman, Evercore founder and senior chairman, said while talking to CNBC in a latest program that the Fed was not “behind the curve” but it went with a higher-than-expected rate cut amid labor market concerns.

Asked if he thinks we are headed toward a soft landing scenario, Altman said yes, as he believes growth is “resilient” and corporate profit outlook is good. Altman said equity markets are headed to have their best year since 1960.

“If the landing is finished and the Fed hits its target, Powell will deserve an A and it would be a pretty miraculous achievement,” Altman said.

While the analyst believes currently it’s a “near perfect” overall environment for the market, he did point to “storm clouds” gathering over the international stage including the expanding crisis in the Middle East, Russia’s war on Ukraine and America’s overall fiscal situation.

For this article we chose 10 trending AI stocks based on latest news and analyst ratings. With each company we have mentioned its hedge fund sentiment. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 179

Barclays Tom O’Malley recently said in a note that spending on AI chips must rise to meet even modest expectations from large language model (LLM) developers. The analyst noted that the recent sell-off in AI chip stocks, especially after NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings, has raised concerns about whether the market is nearing a peak. However, O’Malley emphasized that these fears overlook the significant compute needs required to power future AI models.

Barclays identified three key takeaways for the semiconductor sector:

First, the need for compute resources is expected to surge. For instance, by 2027, just three frontier models with 50 trillion parameters each could require around 20 million chips for training alone. The demand for compute is anticipated to outpace improvements in chip performance.

Second, a dual approach to AI accelerators is emerging. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), AMD, and startups are expected to dominate in training and inference for frontier models, while hyperscale companies will rely on custom silicon for specialized tasks.

Third, inference, where AI models apply learned knowledge, will play a significant role in monetizing frontier models. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) claims that 40% of its chips are already used for inference, with more providers focusing on this market to drive down costs and improve return on investment.

O’Malley concluded that the AI chip industry is still in its early stages, and higher investments in compute resources are critical to meet future demands.

Alger Spectra Fund stated the following regarding NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a leading supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs) for a variety of end markets, such as gaming, PCs, data centers, virtual reality, and high-performance computing. The company is leading in most secular growth categories in computing, and especially artificial intelligence and super-computing parallel processing techniques for solving complex computational problems. Simply put, Nvidia’s computational power is a critical enabler of AI and therefore essential to AI adoption, in our view. During the quarter, the company reported better-than-expected fiscal first quarter results driven by strong demand from data centers. Additionally, management noted that large cloud service providers, contributing approximately 45% of data center sales, recognize the high return on investment offered by Nvidia’s computing solutions, which are driving AI spending. The company also introduced its next-generation H200 chip, which nearly doubles the inference performance compared to the H100 chip, enhancing how trained AI models process new data. Lastly, management raised their fiscal second quarter guidance, noting that demand for their current H100 chips remains strong, and that demand for their next generation products is estimated to outstrip supply over the next year. We continue to believe the company is well positioned to potentially benefit from the growing AI data center workloads, which are driving demand for the increased interconnections and fully accelerated software stacks, thereby enabling leading application performance and fast result times.”

