We recently published a list of 10 AI Stocks Everyone is Talking About These Days. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stands against other AI stocks everyone is talking about these days.

President Donald Trump’s $500 billion investment plan to build AI infrastructure, Stargate, is making waves as analysts believe the project provides a new growth catalyst for major tech companies. Sasha Ostojic, Playground Global venture partner, said in a latest program on CNBC that the plan is just the beginning of AI “renaissance” in the country:

“Stargate is just the beginning, I think, of this renaissance of AI technology in this country, even though it seems like we’ve been in it for a few years. And, you know, it reminds me of the Apollo program from the 50s and 60s. In that case, it was a government-run program that created a bunch of technology, propelled the world forward, created a bunch of companies, and set us up for a lot of prosperity in the decades to follow.”

Ostojic also talked about the Jensen Huang-led company and said its stock has been going “sideways” and the market is waiting for the next big “trigger.” He is bullish on the company and thinks the $500 billion plan with the company at its center could be the next growth catalyst investors were waiting for.

Analyst Explains Why Alphabet (GOOG) is Her Top Pick for 2025

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 160

Jessica Inskip from StockBrokers.com recently said in a program on Schwab Network that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is one of her top picks for 2025 because of several factors. Here is how she explained her bull thesis:

“This is going to be one of my top stock picks of the year thus far, and it goes again with that AI narrative and the AI ecosystem. The next leg that I see coming is actually AI agents. There are lots of resources and next-gen assistants, and even this Vertex AI Agent Builder that Google—or Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), has, which is going to lead that initiative and make it easier for enterprises.

