We recently published a list of Analysts Are Talking About These 10 AI Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stands against other stocks analysts are talking about.

Marco Argenti, Chief Information Officer at Goldman Sachs, recently said that in 2025, the world will witness the full potential of AI that has been in development. He used the analogy of a child raised in a library, now ready to step out into the world.

“What if they, we make them interact with sensory data, with vision data, with, uh, you know, like basically opening that door of the library and making this child walk into the real world? I think this creation of word models, like they’re called generally in the industry, where you combine multimodal information, that is not only text but is also videos, but is also sensory data. It might be temperature, it might be anything you can perceive around you, could actually unlock the next level of capabilities,” Argenti said, according to CNBC.

Despite high hopes, a potential plateau in performance improvements in AI systems, high energy consumption of AI data centers and transparency remain key issues tech companies will continue to grapple with in 2025.

READ ALSO: 7 Best Stocks to Buy For Long-Term and 8 Cheap Jim Cramer Stocks to Invest In

For this article, we picked 10 AI stocks currently trending based on latest news and analyst ratings. With each stock, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Analyst Explains New AI Growth Catalysts for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Joe Ravi / Shutterstock.com

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 286

Jessica Inskip from Stock Brokers said while talking to Schwab Network in a latest program that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) AI system Claude is a key rival to ChatGPT and the company has an edge in the AI infrastructure space because of AWS:

“I want to focus on those models, so Amazon has Claude, which is Anthropic. That, to me, is a very, very true rival to ChatGPT. But what Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has is this infrastructure and these large language models that can be implemented. There is something very important when we’re considering this revolution and what that’s going to look like. What I talked about last week when we’re going into AI agents, open-source modeling, and coders’ preference, what I think is very interesting is due to the infrastructure and AWS, there are a lot of different verticals that this can fall into with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Anthropic. That investment in Anthropic and the way coders can really utilize AWS in tandem with that, because they’re open-source large language models—which is very important within the development world—allows them to be streamlined, integrated within that infrastructure, and then see some enhancements. Eventually, those AI agents, which I am looking for and think will be the next catalyst for AI, can emerge.”

Story Continues