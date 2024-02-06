Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) After Its First-Quarter Report

As you might know, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently reported its quarterly numbers. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$120b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Apple surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.18 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Apple's 43 analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$388.3b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$6.55, approximately in line with the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$396.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.57 in 2024. The consensus seems maybe a little more pessimistic, trimming their revenue forecasts after the latest results even though there was no change to its EPS estimates.

The consensus has reconfirmed its price target of US$200, showing that the analysts don't expect weaker revenue expectations next year to have a material impact on Apple's market value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Apple, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$250 and the most bearish at US$125 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Apple's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 10% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 4.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Apple is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$200, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

