Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of flatexDEGIRO AG (ETR:FTK) After Its Third-Quarter Report

flatexDEGIRO AG (ETR:FTK) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 8.0% to €13.72 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of €112m and statutory earnings per share of €0.65 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that flatexDEGIRO is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from flatexDEGIRO's ten analysts is for revenues of €479.7m in 2025. This would reflect a meaningful 8.3% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €480.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.11 in 2025. So we can see that while the consensus made no real change to its revenue estimates, it also no longer provides an earnings per share estimate. This suggests that revenues are what the market is focusing on after the latest results.

We'd also point out that thatthe analysts have made no major changes to their price target of €15.09. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on flatexDEGIRO, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €18.00 and the most bearish at €12.80 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that flatexDEGIRO's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 6.6% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 18% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 0.5% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that flatexDEGIRO is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

