Analyst: Alphabet (GOOG) AI Overviews Impact Positive But Search Business ‘Not Out of The Woods Yet

We recently published a list of 10 Trending AI Stocks to Watch in December. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) stands against other trending AI stocks to watch in December.
Jared Cohen, Goldman Sachs president of global affairs, co-head of the Goldman Sachs Global Institute, said while talking to CNBC in a latest program that amid rising data center-driven energy demand because of AI, the US would need to collaborate with other countries via “diplomacy.”
“If you look at data centers for cloud workloads versus data centers for AI workloads, data centers for AI workloads require ultra-high density. They need a concentrated power source, and so intermittent power like wind and solar doesn’t fit the bill. You need base load power, so I think nuclear, coal, and natural gas are necessary, and we have plenty of that in the US. The problem is we can’t transport it from where it is through multiple jurisdictions because of the ‘not in my backyard’ issue. So, the US is going to need some kind of overflow option if it wants to continue leading in this space. There’s not a single geography that I would say represents a panacea to this problem.”
Answering a question about whether the return to relatively cheaper and reliable energy sources like coal could satisfy the AI-driven energy demand, the analyst said the US would still need to look beyond just relying on its own sources because the need for power is huge.
“We’re going to have to probably bring another 35-plus gigawatts of power online relative to the 17 gigawatts of power that are already online feeding these data centers in just the next couple of years. That’s not enough, that’s not enough time. So, you know, the US is going to continue to lead in the space, but it’s not going to be able to lead on its own.”
For this article we picked 10 AI stocks that are getting investors’ attention on the back of latest news. With each stock we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 160
Gene Munster from Deepwater Asset Management said while talking to CNBC that the latest quarterly report from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) was one of the most important in years because investors were looking for the impact of generative AI on the company’s search business and the performance of AI Overviews.
“I think this is probably the most important Google report in maybe 7 to 10 years, something around there. The reason is that 7 to 10 years ago, there was a lot of debate about how mobile was going to impact the business. Of course, that’s been the narrative around Google for the last year—how AI is going to impact the business. What we saw in their U.S. business, where the AI overviews saw their first full quarter, was that expectations were it would grow at 12%, but it grew at 19%. I think this is the first evidence, and the call has just been a chorus of commentary about how AI overviews are having a positive impact on the business. Now, we’re not out of the woods yet for Google investors, but I think this is the most encouraging data point after a lot of hand-wringing over the last several quarters.”
The market has been ignoring Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s key secondary businesses and the stock remains undervalued despite concerns around AI search and regulatory onslaught.
With the 2025 EPS forecast at around $9, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) could realistically achieve earnings closer to $10 if it maintains its historical outperformance rate. At a projected $10 EPS, Google’s forward P/E multiple would be approximately 17, a relatively low valuation for a diversified market leader.
What are the key drivers for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)?
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) remains on track to reach a $100 billion revenue run rate from YouTube Ads and Google Cloud by the end of 2024. In its autonomous driving division, Waymo has shown notable progress, with paid autonomous rides growing 200% quarter-over-quarter to 150,000 weekly rides as of late October, thanks to a fleet of 700 vehicles in service since August.
This growth is significant: Waymo vehicles now average about 30.6 autonomous rides per day—substantially higher than Uber’s average of 4.18 rides per driver daily, based on Uber’s 31 million daily trips and 7.4 million drivers last quarter. This performance underscores Waymo’s competitive edge in autonomous ride volume compared to traditional ride-hailing.
In the third quarter, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Search & Other segment saw a 12.2% year-over-year revenue increase, rising from $44.03 billion to $49.39 billion. YouTube advertising also performed well, with revenue up 12.2% to $8.92 billion from $7.95 billion. Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s subscriptions, platforms, and devices revenue grew even more sharply, surging 27.8% from $8.34 billion to $10.66 billion.
Google Cloud has been expanding steadily, with revenue climbing from $13.06 billion in 2020 to $33.09 billion in 2023. Notably, Google Cloud turned profitable for the first time in 2023, posting $1.72 billion in operating profit—a significant improvement from a $5.61 billion loss in 2020. This segment’s performance continues to strengthen, with the latest quarterly revenue reaching $11.35 billion, up 35% from $8.41 billion in the same period last year.
Alger Spectra Fund stated the following regarding Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is the parent company of Google and a global leader in digital services and technology. Its main operating segments include Google Services (Search, YouTube, Google Play, Maps, etc.), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Other Bets (innovative ventures such as Waymo and Verily). Google Services generate most of Alphabet’s revenue, primarily from advertising. Their GCP provides infrastructure and tools for businesses, including AI and machine learning services. Alphabet extensively integrated AI across its products, enhancing search algorithms, personalizing content on YouTube, improving ad targeting, and driving innovations such as Waymo, their autonomous driving segment. While the company reported better-than-expected fiscal second quarter revenues and earnings, driven by strength in Search and GCP, advertising revenues from YouTube came in lower than expected. Separately, investor skepticism around the return on investment from Alphabet’s significant capital expenditures on AI infrastructure also weighed on the company’s share price. Despite reporting overall positive operating results, shares detracted from performance.”
Overall, GOOG ranks 3rd on our list of trending AI stocks to watch in December. While we acknowledge the potential of GOOG, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than GOOG but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.