Analysis-Trump's return could extend US stocks' dominance over global rivals

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks are extending their lead over global peers and some investors believe that dominance could grow if President-elect Donald Trump can implement his economic platform without becoming mired in a full-blown trade war or ballooning the federal deficit.

The S&P 500 has gained over 24% in 2024, putting it well ahead of benchmarks in Europe, Asia and emerging markets. At 22 times expected future earnings, its premium to an MSCI index of stocks of more than 40 other countries stands at its highest in more than two decades, according to LSEG Datastream.

Though U.S. stocks have outperformed their counterparts for more than a decade, the valuation gap has widened this year thanks to resilient economic growth and strong corporate earnings - particularly for the technology sector, where excitement over developments in artificial intelligence have boosted the shares of companies such as chipmaker Nvidia.

Some market participants believe Trump’s agenda of tax cuts, deregulation and even tariffs can further fuel U.S. exceptionalism, outweighing worries over their potentially disruptive nature and inflationary potential.

"Given the pro-growth tendencies of this new administration, I think it's tough to fight the battle against U.S. equities, at least in 2025," said Venu Krishna, head of U.S. equity strategy at Barclays.

Signs of a growing U.S. bias were evident immediately after the Nov. 5 election, when U.S. equity funds received more than $80 billion in the week following the vote while European and emerging market funds saw outflows, according to Deutsche Bank.

Strategists at Morgan Stanley, UBS Global Wealth Management and the Wells Fargo Investment Institute are among those who recommend overweighting U.S. equities in portfolios or expect them to outperform next year.

EARNINGS ENGINE

A critical driver of U.S. strength is corporate America's profit edge: S&P 500 company earnings are expected to rise 9.9% this year and 14.2% in 2025, according to LSEG Datastream. Companies in Europe’s Stoxx 600, by contrast, are expected to increase earnings by 1.8% this year and 8.1% in 2025.

"The U.S. continues to be the geographic region of the world that generates the highest earnings growth and the most profitability," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors.

The dominant role of massive technology companies in the U.S. economy and their heavy weightings in indexes such as the S&P 500 are helping drive that growth. The five largest U.S. companies - Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com and Alphabet - have a combined market value of more than $14 trillion, compared with roughly $11 trillion for the entire STOXX 600, according to LSEG data.

Story Continues