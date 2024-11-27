How Trump's Mexico tariffs could hurt Europe's auto industry

By Nick Carey

LONDON (Reuters) -Donald Trump's pledge to slap tariffs on imports to the U.S. from Mexico could be more damaging for European car makers like Volkswagen and Stellantis and their suppliers than any direct tariffs on EU goods, according to data, analysts and experts.

U.S. president-elect Trump said he would impose a 25% duty on imports from Canada and Mexico until they clamped down on drugs and migrants crossing the border, a move that would appear to violate a free-trade deal between the three countries.

If implemented, the extra tariffs will raise questions about the future of global automakers' operations in Mexico, where many have built factories to take advantage of relatively cheap labour and close proximity to the lucrative U.S. market.

Some could opt to boost operations in the United States and shift production from Mexico.

Europe's luxury brands, which have neither U.S. nor Mexican production, will meanwhile be watching to see if Trump follows through with threats of European tariffs that would raise prices for U.S. buyers of their cars.

European carmakers with major operations in Mexico include Stellantis and Volkswagen, whose shares fell 4.7% and 2% respectively on Tuesday.

In a client note, Bernstein analysts said Trump's threats to apply tariffs soon after he takes office in January gave automakers and suppliers too little time to adapt to huge supply chain changes.

"The ... ramifications for U.S. manufacturers of Mexico and Canada tariff(s) are so large, it seems difficult to contemplate that yesterday's announcement is more than a bargaining chip at this point in time," they wrote.

Automakers face a big hit when they are already struggling with a downturn in demand, rising costs, a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles and growing competition from Chinese rivals like BYD.

Mexico is a mainstay of supply for the U.S. auto market. In dollar terms, the United States imported around the same amount of cars from Mexico as it did from Europe in 2023, but almost four times the amount of car parts.

Nearly 80% of cars exported from Mexico between January and July this year went to the U.S. - some 1.57 million vehicles, according to the Mexican Automotive Manufacturers Association.

For Stellantis, the world's 4th largest carmaker, every additional percentage point of duties on imports from Mexico could reduce pre-tax profits by about 160 million euros, or 1.4% of 2025 expectations, Intermonte analysts estimated.

That equates to between 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion) and 4 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.

