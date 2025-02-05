Analysis-Trump's China focus increases odds its special trading status could end

By Koh Gui Qing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's complaints about China's trade practices have increased the odds that a 25-year-old U.S. law that established free trade with Beijing is repealed, trade experts said, a move that could raise tariffs to 61% on average.

Buried in the barrage of first-day executive orders was an instruction from Trump to his commerce secretary and trade representative to "assess legislative proposals" regarding Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) with China.

The designation, which generally deters the U.S. government from imposing tariffs on trade partners, was extended to China in 2000, in a major move that opened the floodgates of Chinese exports into the United States.

Ditching the normal trade relations designation could lead to an automatic jump in levies, at rates that could far exceed what Trump has so far slapped on China.

Over the weekend, Trump imposed a tariff of 10%, calling it an "opening salvo" and sparking retaliation from Beijing. He has threatened to impose tariffs as high as 60%.

Last month, Representatives John Moolenaar and Tom Suozzi introduced a bill to repeal PNTR with China. Called the "Restoring Trade Fairness Act," the bipartisan bill proposes suspending normal trade relations with China and increasing tariffs on some of its exports to between 35% and 100% over five years.

Since Trump’s first term, as the rhetoric about fairness of trade with China has increased, multiple bills seeking repeal of the designation have been introduced in Congress but have failed to muster enough support to pass.

But in interviews, seven trade experts said there is growing support for such a bill among U.S. Democratic and Republican lawmakers, increasing the probability that the latest efforts to repeal it might pass.

"Every year it gets closer to being repealed because it doesn't make sense," as China does not play by global trade rules, said Jim Lewis, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"Trump will be looking to see what kind of deal he can get with the Chinese and everything will be on the table."

Representative Jason Smith, who leads the Ways and Means Committee, the main tax-writing panel in the House, has also called for a re-examination of "bad" U.S. trade policies that allowed nations such as China to "cheat" Americans.

One business consultant and two lawyers said their corporate clients are preparing for the risk that China's PNTR status is revoked. In response, they are moving supply chains out of China, repatriating foreign employees, abstaining from making new investments in China, and re-negotiating some supply chain contracts so that the cost of tariff increases could be passed on to other parties, these sources said.

