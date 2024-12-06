Analysis-In South Korea's crisis playbook, currency stability is paramount

By Cynthia Kim and Yena Park

SEOUL (Reuters) - Minutes after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday night, plunging the country into its worst crisis in decades, his stunned finance minister knew his priorities: throw everything at defending the currency.

By around 11 p.m., Choi Sang-mok, who was among the majority of cabinet members who opposed martial law, had set up an emergency meeting at the Seoul Bankers Club, an unofficial meeting place for top policymakers from the central bank, finance ministry and banking and markets regulators.

As soldiers stormed the nation's parliament, Korea's top four financial authorities, known as F4, activated an emergency playbook that had been used during past crises, scrambling to head off a crippling selloff in the won before Asian markets awoke.

Choi led discussions between the authorities, three people familiar with the meeting told Reuters, with the Bank of Korea responsible for efforts to stabilise the currency.

The first announcement came swiftly. South Korea would inject unlimited cash into markets as needed, the finance ministry said, which pulled the won back from lows last seen in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

"It was BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong's idea to put this message out quickly," one government official told Reuters, on the condition of anonymity. "Rhee said it was really important to pre-emptively act, as the news should be a bigger shock to foreign investors than for local people."

In the four decades since South Korea was last under martial law, the nation has weathered several crises and significantly evolved its systems to eschew the strongman politics of the past and focus instead on ensuring economic stability.

Lessons from the 1998 Asian financial crisis formed the basis for the playbook. That episode ran deepest for South Korea, a country hugely exposed then to short-term debt and a playground for foreign speculators, forcing it into what many Koreans saw as a humiliating rescue package from the International Monetary Fund. Citizens donated their gold to a depleted national coffer.

"We have had many crises. We experienced ups and downs through those crises, including the pandemic, and have a set of tools ready," said one Bank of Korea official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The last time Korea's four big agencies intervened this heavily in markets was in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic toppled its export-driven markets.

Korea's current struggles with anaemic growth, labour strikes, a budget impasse and the troubles of trade partner China meant authorities were already on heightened alert for sharp currency swings.

