Analysis-Russia's labour shortage spreads as defence sector poaches staff

By Darya Korsunskaya, Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - "Bus number seven was not running this morning," Olga Slatina wrote on social media from the Sverdlovsk region in Russia's Ural Mountains. "The dispatcher said it wouldn't be there as there was no one to work."

Slatina's bus driver in the city of Kamensk-Uralsky may have simply called in sick on that day in late October. But a growing labour shortage is affecting all areas of life since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, companies, workers, recruitment agencies and officials say.

Heavy recruitment by the armed forces and defence industries has drawn workers away from civilian enterprises, as has emigration, pushing unemployment to a record low of 2.3%, data from the Rosstat statistics service showed on Wednesday.

Huge increases in defence spending helped Russia defy early predictions at home and in the West of a catastrophic economic collapse in 2022, with only a small contraction that year.

The economy rebounded in 2023, but labour shortages, interest rates at 21% and high inflation show some of the cracks.

President Vladimir Putin has flagged the labour shortage as a major economic problem and has set boosting Russia's labour productivity index as one of his key national development goals. Russia is also seeking to encourage women to have more children.

Sverdlovsk, home to many defence sector factories, had 54,912 job vacancies at the start of October, compared to 8,762 unemployed people, according to the region's labour department.

In the central federal district that is home to around 40 million people in Russia's west, there are nine vacancies for every unemployed person, the president's special envoy to the area Igor Shchegolev said on Tuesday.

Russian recruiter Superjob said vacancies across Russia had increased 1.7 times in two years and 2.5 times in industry, while the central bank says 73% of Russian businesses are short of staff.

"The 'personnel famine' has turned into a universal phenomenon, capturing practically all parts of the economic system," Rostislav Kapelyushnikov, deputy director of the labour research centre at Moscow's Higher School of Economics (HSE), said in a report.

Reuters interviewed over a dozen companies, workers, recruiters and economists about industries as varied as construction, agriculture and IT. The persistent theme was that workers are scarce and prospects for finding more are bleak.

'THERE ARE NO MEN'

Russia's low birth rate has for years caused labour shortage headaches in Russia, but the launch of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" resulted in tens of thousands of potential workers joining the army and many others emigrating.

