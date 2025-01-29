Analysis-Growth engine or casino? Global investors rethink China playbook

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global investors who have historically bet on China's economic development are ditching grand narratives of long-term prosperity and instead adopting more modest views that see the market as an opportunity for smaller bets with quicker payoffs.

Frustration over Beijing's efforts to shore up faltering growth and fading investor conviction over where the economy is headed have kept stocks moving sideways, despite some initial excitement over promises of stimulus last year.

The lack of investor consensus and increasing policy uncertainty have fundamentally changed the way analysts and money managers see China's domestic markets and have tightened their investment horizons.

"People basically take China as a trading market," said Goldman Sachs' China equity strategist Kinger Lau. "If they see the catalyst, they will come in, but after a short period of time, they will sell and take profits."

Lau is positive but says clients want to "wait and see," and it's hard to engage them on China until there's clarity on both President Donald Trump's plans on China and Beijing's response.

Last September, the benchmark Chinese stock index surged 40% in two weeks after the Communist leadership and regulators signalled stimulus was in the offing. The yuan jumped and a long rally in the bond market, driven by risk aversion and economic gloom, was stopped in its tracks.

But Beijing's eventual measures - headlined so far by plans to restructure local government debts, among other more modest initiatives, and for the central government to borrow more - lacked detail and urgency, underwhelming markets.

By October, hedge funds that enjoyed the market surge had mostly gotten out, according to Goldman Sachs. A Bank of America survey of fund managers shows only 10% of investors expect a stronger Chinese economy in a year's time, down from 61% in October and almost a quarter say they are underweight on China.

The bond rally has resumed in earnest and the yuan, though lately enjoying a fillip from a dip in the dollar, is not far from post financial-crisis lows.

Half the gains in the CSI300 index have vanished and four years into a bear market the index trades where it did a decade ago. It is down 3% through January and overall, those who have waited patiently since China's post-pandemic reopening two years ago have lost 7% in Chinese stocks.

FRAUGHT OUTLOOK

Making things harder for the traditional long-term investor is an increasingly volatile macro outlook.

Story Continues