Analysis-Euro's bruising leaves global investors on edge

By Naomi Rovnick and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON (Reuters) - As the euro heads for its worst month since early 2022, analysts warn that a wild ride in the currency could be the next source of global market volatility after gyrations in Japan's yen sparked a bout of cross-asset turmoil in August.

Europe's single currency has slumped by around 3.8% against the dollar in November. It is now teetering towards the key $1 mark, pressured by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed trade tariffs, euro zone economic weakness and an escalating Russia/Ukraine conflict, just as U.S. growth bets lift U.S. stocks and the dollar.

Investors and currency traders, however, are divided about what comes next because the dollar is also vulnerable to inflationary tariffs and government debt increases shaking faith in U.S. markets and the economy.

This uncertainty could increase if the euro drops further, raising the threat level for unexpected currency shifts that could upend highly popular so-called Trump trades, which bank on the euro falling as U.S. stocks rise, analysts said.

"We'll get volatility because people will start to think: Are we breaking through (euro-dollar) parity or will it snap back?" Societe Generale head of FX strategy Kit Juckes said.

"The minimum we will see is more debate in both directions about the euro and I don't trust these extraordinarily high levels of cross-asset correlations to continue."

August's market rout began with yen-dollar swings that caught hedge funds betting against the Japanese currency off guard and swelled into stock market selling to fund margin calls.

Regulators have warned about market fragility to similar events when popular market narratives rapidly shift, because of high levels of leverage in the system.

"If we crash through (euro-dollar) parity we'll be having those kinds of conversations again," Juckes said.

SPILLOVERS

The euro-dollar is the world's most actively traded currency pair and rapid exchange rate shifts can disrupt multinationals' earnings and the growth and inflation outlook for nations that import commodities and export goods priced in dollars.

"The euro is a benchmark," Barclays global head of FX strategy Themos Fiotakis said, meaning trade sensitive nations such as China, South Korea and Switzerland could allow their currencies to weaken against the dollar if the euro dropped further so they can compete with euro zone exports.

Britain's pound, down just over 2% against the dollar this month to around $1.26, is highly sensitive to euro moves, he added.

Story Continues