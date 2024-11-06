Analysis-For Europe's markets, Trump's return spells euro pain but bond gains

By Yoruk Bahceli and Lucy Raitano

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors are bracing for further economic pain in Europe that could deepen euro losses and hurt its stocks, as a second Donald Trump presidency raises the prospects of hefty tariffs.

European bonds emerged as winners, as expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates to counter an economic slowdown rose. But bets were generally contained as investors assess which of Trump's pledges will be implemented following his election victory on Wednesday.

The stakes are high for a European economy that has navigated a COVID crisis, war in Ukraine and global trade tensions in recent years.

Trump has vowed a 10% tariff on imports from all countries, a big blow for the European Union which has the second-largest trade deficit with the United States globally and is the largest exporter to the U.S, according to JPMorgan.

The EU faces more pain through its close ties with China, on whose imports Trump has pledged 60% tariffs, and may need to boost defence spending if Trump pulls U.S. support for Ukraine.

As traders raised ECB rate cut bets, shorter-dated German bond yields slid as prices surged. Longer-dated peers resisted a jump in U.S. Treasury yields.

"The bond market in Europe has responded by saying we should see lower growth, which can be offset by rate cuts from the ECB, but it's not going to be aggressive enough that it's going to push us into a nasty recession," said AXA Investment Managers' head of total return and fixed income Nick Hayes, who favours European bonds.

The mood was initially brighter in European stock markets, which rose reflecting a surge in U.S. peers and relief that the result became clear quickly. But they cut their gains and were last down 0.6% in late European trade.

"The certainty is that he's back, the uncertainty is what he's going to do," said Hayes.

In a clear sign of unease, the euro had plunged around 2% against the dollar and was set for its biggest daily drop since the height of the 2020 COVID crisis.

JPMorgan, ING and ABN AMRO reckon a drop to parity could be repeated under a Trump presidency depending on the extent of tariffs, as well as tax cuts that could fuel U.S. inflation and limit U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts.

IN THE BALANCE

What comes next depends on the extent and pace of tariffs and tax cuts, how much they reignite U.S. inflation, and the countermeasures Europe and China take, investors said.

Whether Trump's Republicans take control of Congress will determine how much of his agenda he can implement.

Story Continues