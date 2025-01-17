Analysis-China's vast refining sector faces shakeout as fuel demand peaks

By Chen Aizhu

SINGAPORE, (Reuters) - Up to 10% of China's oil refining capacity faces closure in the next ten years as an earlier-than-expected peak in Chinese fuel demand crushes margins and Beijing's drive to wring out inefficiency begins to squeeze older and smaller plants.

Tighter U.S. sanctions enforcement under the incoming Trump administration could send more plants into the red and accelerate shutdowns by halting access to cheap crude from the likes of Iran, industry players and analysts say.

The world's second-largest refining industry has long been plagued by excess capacity after expanding to capitalise on three decades of rapid demand growth.

Authorities, including officials in the independent refinery hub of Shandong province, have lacked political will to shut inefficient plants that employ tens of thousands of workers, analysts said.

However, rapid electrification of China's vehicles and flagging economic growth are making the weakest operators unviable, forcing a moment of reckoning.

The shakeout is likely to cap crude imports into China, the world's largest buyer, accounting for 11% of global demand. Chinese crude imports declined 1.9% in 2024, the only drop in the last two decades outside the COVID years, with weaker demand weighing on global oil prices.

Refinery output last year recorded a rare fall as well.

Poor operating rates are the clearest sign of the industry's pain. Consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimates Chinese refineries ran at only 75.5% of their capacity in 2024, the second-lowest utilisation rate since 2019 and significantly below U.S. refiners' rate of above 90%.

Worst off are independent fuel producers known as teapots, mostly located in east China's Shandong, which make up a quarter of the industry. They operated at just 54% of capacity last year, according to a Chinese consultancy, the lowest since 2017 outside the COVID years.

Weaker players were effectively put on notice by Beijing in 2023 when it vowed to weed out the smallest plants under a national refining capacity cap of 20 million barrels per day by 2025, only slightly above 19 million bpd currently.

The smaller plants have become dispensable following the start-up of four large privately-controlled refiners since 2019 which together make up 10% of China's refining capacity, industry players said.

Adding to their challenges, Beijing began chasing independent refiners in 2021 for unpaid tax.

Smaller operators, especially those that do not qualify for Beijing's crude oil quotas and survive instead on processing imported fuel oil, face a further crunch as new tariff and tax policies are set to drive up their costs in 2025, industry executives said.

