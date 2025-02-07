Analysis-Baltics brace to cut decades-old ties to Russian grid

By Andrius Sytas and Marek Strzelecki

VILNIUS (Reuters) - The Baltic states are set to sever ties with Russia's power grid that date back to the 1950s, and instead integrate further with the European Union, as the suspected sabotage of subsea cables has spurred efforts to strengthen regional security.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will disconnect from the IPS/UPS joint network early on Saturday and, subject to last-minute tests, they will synchronise with the EU's grid on Sunday.

Plans to decouple from Russia's grid, debated for decades, gained momentum following Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The three countries have spent nearly 1.6 billion euros ($1.66 billion) since 2018, largely tapping EU funds, to upgrade their grids to prepare.

For Russia, the decoupling means its Kaliningrad exclave, located between Lithuania, Poland and the Baltic Sea, will be cut off from Russia's main grid, leaving it to maintain its power system alone.

Moscow has also had to spend 100 billion roubles ($1.03 billion) on preparations, including building several gas-fired power plants.

"We have taken all measures to ensure the uninterrupted, reliable operation of our electricity system," the Kremlin's spokesperson said.

UKRAINE INVASION

The countries have long relied on their former imperial overlord Russia to control frequencies and stabilise networks to avoid outages.

But in 2022, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the three staunch supporters of Kyiv took the first major step in switching toward the EU for power by halting purchases of electricity from Russia.

Ukraine hopes to join the EU and NATO, steps the Baltics took in 2004.

“Decoupling from Russia doesn’t make us vulnerable. On the contrary, it makes us safer," Lithuania's energy minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas told Reuters.

“At moments like these, threats are not decreasing. They should be expected. We are preparing for all eventualities, up to the most radical scenarios. And we have plans to manage every risk.”

The Baltic Sea region is on high alert after power cable, telecom links and gas pipeline outages between the Baltics and Sweden or Finland. All were believed to have been caused by ships dragging anchors along the seabed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Estlink 2 subsea power link between Estonia and Finland was severed in December by what Finland said was an anchor of a tanker carrying Russian oil, which prompted a rise in power prices.

Russia denies involvement.

CRUCIAL LINKS

Decoupling from Russia makes the Baltics even more reliant on the subsea links between them.

