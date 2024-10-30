Analysis-Abandoned copper mines embraced as fast track to boost output

By Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO (Reuters) - In the race to secure copper for the clean energy transition and artificial intelligence applications, a range of companies are firing up abandoned assets once seen as financial liabilities to fast-track significant volumes of supply.

The call for copper is poised to surge in coming years due to its role in electric vehicles, renewable energy and data centers for artificial intelligence. Demand is expected to outstrip supply by 1.7% in 2035, and copper prices have scaled record highs this year.

So companies are looking to revitalize older mines.

Typically, it takes at least 10 years and as much as $5 billion to build a copper mine from scratch. Once companies raise capital there are other challenges. Local communities have opposed mining projects from Panama to Serbia.

A Reuters analysis of at least four shuttered copper mines in the process of being restarted shows their owners trying to open a speedier pathway to supply around 7 million metric tons of metal in the next five years, adding to 30 million tons of output expected by 2031.

Rehabilitating old mines "taps into investor sentiment that it is going to be easier, and it is easier," said Daniel Bornstein, a partner at McCarthy Tetrault which has advised miners on rehabilitation.

One example: Selkirk First Nation in Canada’s Yukon Territory this year took over a mine in Yukon, Canada that was shuttered by Minto Metals last year. It had produced 226,000 tons of copper but shut after being declared bankrupt.

The Minto mine is among the first mines in Canadian history to be bought by an Indigenous group. Details of reviving it with help from external operators are still being worked out in negotiations with creditors. The mine needs two years of work for production to start, court documents showed.

In Canada's Quebec province, Doré Copper Mining, acquired by Australia's Cygnus Metals, is reopening a site that has been dormant since 2008. In Spain, Denarius Metals is rehabilitating its Aguablanca mine after a seven-year hiatus.

Nevada Copper Corp, taken over by private equity firm Kinterra Capital in August, is ready to restart its Pumpkin Hollow underground mine after it emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this year.

Nevada Copper operates both underground and open-pit mining. It changed hands several times as investors jumped in to unlock its open pit potential after feasibility studies pointed to higher ore grade material.

"We see long-term value in the open pit project. And once we do the institutional work and develop project financing for it, we think major mining companies will be interested in buying the project from us," said Kamal Toor, co-managing partner at Kinterra Capital.

