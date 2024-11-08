Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Advances Amid ...

Cash and Investments: $234.4 million at the end of Q3 2024.

Net Product Revenues: $400,000 for the third quarter.

Cost of Sales: $800,000 related to discontinued commercial sales.

Research and Development Expenses: $21.2 million for Q3 2024, down from $30 million in Q3 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses: $17.8 million for Q3 2024, down from $48.7 million in Q3 2023.

Acquisition Expense: $36.2 million related to the avexitide acquisition.

Net Loss: $72.7 million or $7 per share for the third quarter.

Cash Runway: Expected to extend into 2026.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) reported positive top-line data from the Phase II HELIOS trial of AMX0035 in Wolfram syndrome, showing improvement in pancreatic function and stabilization across secondary endpoints.

The company is on track to initiate a Phase III trial for avexitide in post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) in Q1 2025, with FDA breakthrough therapy and orphan drug designations.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) has a strong financial position with a cash runway expected to last into 2026.

The ORION trial of AMX0035 in progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is recruiting well, with interim analysis data expected in mid-2025.

The company has received clearance from Health Canada for a Phase I trial of AMX0114 in ALS, with early cohort data expected in 2025.

Negative Points

The FDA has placed a clinical hold on the AMX0114 trial in the US, citing concerns over the proposed starting dose, which could delay US-based trials.

Net product revenues were only $400,000 for the third quarter, while the cost of sales was $800,000, indicating a financial loss from discontinued commercial sales.

The company recorded a net loss of $72.7 million for the third quarter, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.

Research and development expenses decreased, primarily due to a decline in clinical expenses and restructuring, which may impact future innovation and development.

The company faces challenges in balancing cash among its lead program avexitide and other programs, which may have a lower probability of success.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How should we think about the market size for PBH patients that are officially managed by existing therapy? And what are the gating factors to initiating the phase III PBH study? A: Joshua Cohen, Co-CEO, explained that there are approximately 160,000 people living with PBH, based on literature suggesting 20% to 40% of bariatric surgery patients show abnormal glycemic control. About 8% of these patients have persistent PBH. Camille L. Bedrosian, Chief Medical Officer, added that they are actively working with clinical sites to initiate the trial in Q1 2025, with significant enthusiasm from the clinical community.

