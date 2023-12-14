Advertisement
Amtech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Associated Press Finance
·1 min read

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $12 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $27.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.6 million, or 89 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $113.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $21 million to $24 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.10. A year ago, they were trading at $8.03.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASYS