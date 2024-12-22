ams-OSRAM AG's (VTX:AMS) 16% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 52% as well as institutions

Key Insights
A look at the shareholders of ams-OSRAM AG (VTX:AMS) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).
While the holdings of individual investors took a hit after last week’s 16% price drop, institutions with their 48% holdings also suffered.
In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of ams-OSRAM.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ams-OSRAM?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
We can see that ams-OSRAM does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ams-OSRAM's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
ams-OSRAM is not owned by hedge funds. UBS Asset Management AG is currently the largest shareholder, with 6.8% of shares outstanding. With 6.1% and 3.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Fidelity International Ltd and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.
On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.
While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.
Insider Ownership Of ams-OSRAM
The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of ams-OSRAM AG. It seems the board members have no more than CHF163k worth of shares in the CHF587m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 52% stake in ams-OSRAM, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ams-OSRAM better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for ams-OSRAM you should be aware of.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
