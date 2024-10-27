Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Leverages AI Demand, Achieves 26% Sales Growth and Price Target Increase by TD Cowen

We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI News Investors Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) stands against the other AI stocks you should not miss.

In a recent Tech Check program, CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa reports on how OpenAI’s head of Global Affairs is laying out his vision of what the government can do to keep American Artificial Intelligence on top. Currently leading policy at OpenAI, Chris Lehane talks about the AI policy at a time when everyone, including the industry and government, is trying to get their hands on AI policy. According to Lehane, the stakes in AI are higher than anything he has ever seen. He states how China has shared the idea of wanting to be the dominant player in AI by 2030, and that even though the US is currently in the lead, the fact that it stays on the top isn’t guaranteed. In an open letter to Washington, his Op-ed makes it clear that no matter who wins the election in less than two weeks, the US must be the leader in AI and the right way to do that is by laying the right infrastructure. The stakes involve the autocratic versus democratic development of AI, states Lehane, emphasizing the need for the U.S. to maintain its leadership in this field while ensuring that AI is built upon democratic values, principles, and benefits.

READ ALSO: 20 AI News Investors Should Not Miss and Top 10 Trending AI Stocks in Q4

As we delve deeper into the critical issues concerning AI leadership and policy, it’s equally essential to examine the latest developments in the field that are shaping technology and industries. In the latest round of AI developments, an OpenAI spokesperson revealed that the company reportedly plans to release its next frontier AI model, codenamed Orion, by December. This release is going to be in the form of a phased rollout, where it will gradually release the model to trusted partners before a broader rollout through ChatGPT. The upcoming frontier model release is quite crucial, considering that the company has recently raised $6.6 billion in funding at a $157 billion valuation. Moreover, investors anticipate more advanced models to maintain its leadership in the tech industry.

Rival Anthropic comes bearing their own set of breaking news. As reported by Tech Crunch, Anthropic’s Claude chatbot can now write and run JavaScript code itself. The company has launched a new analysis code tool for Claude which is currently in preview, enabling the AI to provide “mathematically precise and reproducible answers” by performing calculations and analyzing data from files such as spreadsheets and PDFs, and that too, with interactive visualizations.

Story Continues