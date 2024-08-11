Amphenol Corporation (APH): This Industrial Stock Is Already Riding the AI Wave

We recently compiled a list of the 20 Industrial Stocks Already Riding the AI Wave. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) stands against the other industrial stocks that are already riding the AI wave.

When investors think of artificial intelligence (AI), they usually relate the thought to prominent hardware and software companies working in the technology sector. However, a much wider understanding of AI is needed in order to pick out the best stocks that are likely to ride the AI wave as it evolves over time. Contrary to public opinion, one of the smartest ways of jumping on the AI bandwagon is by playing the industrial sector. Since the start of 2023, the beginning of the AI boom in other words, industrial stocks have jumped close to 30% in value. Of these, the firms that are directly exposed to AI verticals have more than doubled in value. According to a Goldman Sachs study on the matter, in the fourth quarter of 2023, over 30% of industrial firms mentioned AI in their earnings reports, up from just 10% in the same period the preceding year.

In addition to the obvious picks in the semiconductor space, investors should turn their attention towards industrial firms that provide construction, engineering, electronics, cooling, and connectivity services. Even though these firms derive only a portion of their revenue from AI at the present, the explosive growth potential of AI can be a meaningful driver of their revenues in the coming months. Indeed, some indications of this can be gleaned from the fact that industrial firms linked to AI grew their revenues by almost 15% last year. This number is comfortably above their non-AI peers and the S&P 500 average for 2023. Industrial firms help manage the computational powers of AI data centers, make high speed connections possible, and also make sure they operate at optimal temperatures.

Lazar Naiker, an analyst at capital markets firm AGF Investments, explains how traditional data centers are different from AI ones. Essentially, AI data centers are powered by graphic processing units (GPUs), while their traditional counterparts are powered by central processing units (CPUs). GPUs operate at a faster speed and thus need higher bandwidth cables for communication with other GPUs. There is a 10 to 1 difference in the number of cables needed to power GPUs and CPUs. AI applications require constant communication between data center GPUs as well, the development of neural networks, so to speak, whereas this is not the case for CPUs. Another key difference is power consumption. Per Naiker, the GPU uses almost 5 times the power required by a CPU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our Methodology

For this article, we selected industrial stocks that posted more than 25% gains in 2024. From this list, we selected firms that have links to the AI universe and approximated percentage revenues based on these links. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A team of technicians assembling a complex electrical connector in a factory environment.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 51

YTD Return as of August 1: 32%

Approximate Percentage Revenue from AI: 24%

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors. It has a range of product offerings for AI firms, including chipsets, networking products, and server and GPU solutions. The firm also markets high speed power connectors used in data centers that compute AI tasks for large software firms. The surging demand for AI products has enabled the company to record a more than 56% organic increase in datacom sales for the second quarter. The company also plans to expand capital investments in the coming months to keep pace with the quantity and quality of orders from AI-enabled customers.

Adam Norwitt, the CEO of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), commented during the second quarter earnings call that between March and June, bookings for the firm were particularly strong from IT datacom customers focused on artificial intelligence, even though traditional datacom orders also saw a nominal increase. Norwitt added that his firm expected to grow sales in the datacom segment during the third quarter as customers flocked towards the leading high-speed and power interconnect products manufactured by the company.

In its Q2 2024 investor letter, Aristotle Atlantic Partners, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems; antennas; sensors and sensor-based products; and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. The company estimates, based on recent reports of industry analysts, that worldwide sales of interconnect and sensor-related products were approximately $235 billion in 2023. The company aligns its businesses into three reportable business segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems. The company sells products to customers in a diversified set of end markets. We see Amphenol benefiting from increased spending by cloud service providers, hyperscalers and enterprises on new data center architectures that enable AI computing technologies. The increased interconnect content that AI-enabled data centers require, we believe, will underpin a double-digit sales growth outlook for the company over the next few years. The company has attractive end-market diversification, with exposure to both short-cycle and long-cycle, and no single end market vertical represents more than 25% of revenues. Additionally, Amphenol has strong free cash flow generation, which has supported a successful M&A strategy that has driven enhanced advancement.”

Overall APH ranks 6th on our list of the best industrial stocks that are already riding the AI wave. You can visit 20 Industrial Stocks Already Riding the AI Wave to see the other industrial stocks that are on hedge funds’ radar. While we acknowledge the potential of APH as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than APH but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: Michael Burry Is Selling These Stocks and Jim Cramer is Recommending These Stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.