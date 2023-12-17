Amkor Technology's (NASDAQ:AMKR) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Amkor Technology's (NASDAQ:AMKR) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Amkor Technology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$536m ÷ (US$6.7b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Amkor Technology has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Amkor Technology compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Amkor Technology's ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 54% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 10%. Since 10% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Amkor Technology has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 475% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Amkor Technology, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

