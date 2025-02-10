Amkor (NASDAQ:AMKR) Misses Q4 Analysts’ Revenue Estimates, Stock Drops

Semiconductor packaging and testing company Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) fell short of the market’s revenue expectations in Q4 CY2024, with sales falling 7% year on year to $1.63 billion. Next quarter’s revenue guidance of $1.28 billion underwhelmed, coming in 14.1% below analysts’ estimates. Its GAAP profit of $0.43 per share was 16.2% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Amkor (AMKR) Q4 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $1.63 billion vs analyst estimates of $1.66 billion (7% year-on-year decline, 2.1% miss)

EPS (GAAP): $0.43 vs analyst estimates of $0.37 (16.2% beat)

Adjusted EBITDA: $302 million vs analyst estimates of $287.2 million (18.5% margin, 5.1% beat)

Revenue Guidance for Q1 CY2025 is $1.28 billion at the midpoint, below analyst estimates of $1.48 billion

EPS (GAAP) guidance for Q1 CY2025 is $0.09 at the midpoint, missing analyst estimates by 70.6%

Operating Margin: 8.3%, in line with the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 22%, up from 19.2% in the same quarter last year

Inventory Days Outstanding: 20, in line with the previous quarter

Market Capitalization: $6.00 billion

“In 2024, weakness in the automotive and industrial and communications end markets contributed to a full year decline. In contrast, we achieved record revenue in our computing end market with growth in ARM-based PCs and AI devices,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer.

Company Overview

Operating through a largely Asian facility footprint, Amkor Technologies (NASDAQ:AMKR) provides outsourced packaging and testing for semiconductors.

Semiconductor Manufacturing

The semiconductor industry is driven by demand for advanced electronic products like smartphones, PCs, servers, and data storage. The need for technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G networks, and smart cars is also creating the next wave of growth for the industry. Keeping up with this dynamism requires new tools that can design, fabricate, and test chips at ever smaller sizes and more complex architectures, creating a dire need for semiconductor capital manufacturing equipment.

Sales Growth

Examining a company’s long-term performance can provide clues about its quality. Any business can put up a good quarter or two, but the best consistently grow over the long haul. Thankfully, Amkor’s 9.3% annualized revenue growth over the last five years was decent. Its growth was slightly above the average semiconductor company and shows its offerings resonate with customers. Semiconductors are a cyclical industry, and long-term investors should be prepared for periods of high growth followed by periods of revenue contractions.

