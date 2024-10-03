Amgen (AMGN) Rose Owing To The Announcement Of Promising Data For Its Novel Medication

PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fund released its second quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The fund modestly underperformed the S&P 1500 Health Care Index in the quarter which declined 1.1%. Security selection within pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and health care provides & services contributed the most value during the quarter, while stock selection within Biotechnology was largely detracted. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fund highlighted stocks like Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is a biotech company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics. The one-month return of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was -1.43%, and its shares gained 20.62% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On October 2, 2024, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) stock closed at $319.73 per share with a market capitalization of $171.8 billion.

PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fund stated the following regarding Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is a large cap global biotech company with a diverse portfolio of marketed and pipeline products. Amgen’s discovery pipeline had led the company to broaden its focus from oncology, immunology, and renal disease to include musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and neurologic conditions. In addition, Amgen has turned its expertise in antibody manufacturing into a leading position in the development of biosimilars of competitor drugs. Most recently, Amgen shares advanced in 2Q following its announcement that its novel injectable GLP-1 agonist / GIPR antagonist, MariTide, for obesity showed promising interim Phase 2 data and has shown enough promise to warrant advancement into pivotal trials as soon as late 2024. While Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk will remain the market leaders in the diabetes / obesity space, we think there is room for Amgen to carve out a meaningful share of the market with its antibody-peptide conjugate approach that could enable monthly or better dosing for MariTide."

