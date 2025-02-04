AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q4 Earnings

In This Article:
Electronic products manufacturer AMETEK (NYSE:AME) missed Wall Street’s revenue expectations in Q4 CY2024 as sales only rose 1.8% year on year to $1.76 billion. Its non-GAAP profit of $1.87 per share was 1.1% above analysts’ consensus estimates.
AMETEK (AME) Q4 CY2024 Highlights:
Revenue: $1.76 billion vs analyst estimates of $1.83 billion (1.8% year-on-year growth, 3.6% miss)
Adjusted EPS: $1.87 vs analyst estimates of $1.85 (1.1% beat)
Adjusted EPS guidance for the upcoming financial year 2025 is $7.10 at the midpoint, missing analyst estimates by 2.8%
Operating Margin: 26.6%, in line with the same quarter last year
Free Cash Flow Margin: 28.3%, similar to the same quarter last year
Market Capitalization: $42.59 billion
"AMETEK delivered strong results in the fourth quarter, with outstanding operating performance driving robust core margin expansion, record earnings and strong cash flow growth," stated David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Company Overview
Started from its humble beginnings in motor repair, AMETEK (NYSE:AME) manufactures electronic devices used in industries like aerospace, power, and healthcare.
Internet of Things
Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) companies are buoyed by the secular trend of a more connected world. They often specialize in nascent areas such as hardware and services for factory automation, fleet tracking, or smart home technologies. Those who play their cards right can generate recurring subscription revenues by providing cloud-based software services, boosting their margins. On the other hand, if the technologies these companies have invested in don’t pan out, they may have to make costly pivots.
Sales Growth
Examining a company’s long-term performance can provide clues about its quality. Any business can put up a good quarter or two, but the best consistently grow over the long haul. Over the last five years, AMETEK grew its sales at a mediocre 6.1% compounded annual growth rate. This was below our standard for the industrials sector and is a rough starting point for our analysis.
Long-term growth is the most important, but within industrials, a half-decade historical view may miss new industry trends or demand cycles. AMETEK’s annualized revenue growth of 6.2% over the last two years aligns with its five-year trend, suggesting its demand was consistently weak.
This quarter, AMETEK’s revenue grew by 1.8% year on year to $1.76 billion, falling short of Wall Street’s estimates.
Looking ahead, sell-side analysts expect revenue to grow 5.8% over the next 12 months, similar to its two-year rate. This projection doesn't excite us and indicates its newer products and services will not accelerate its top-line performance yet.
Adjusted Operating Margin
Operating margin is an important measure of profitability as it shows the portion of revenue left after accounting for all core expenses – everything from the cost of goods sold to advertising and wages. It’s also useful for comparing profitability across companies with different levels of debt and tax rates because it excludes interest and taxes.
AMETEK has been a well-oiled machine over the last five years. It demonstrated elite profitability for an industrials business, boasting an average operating margin of 24.6%. This result isn’t too surprising as its gross margin gives it a favorable starting point.
Looking at the trend in its profitability, AMETEK’s operating margin rose by 3 percentage points over the last five years, showing its efficiency has improved.
In Q4, AMETEK generated an operating profit margin of 26.6%, in line with the same quarter last year. This indicates the company’s cost structure has recently been stable.
Earnings Per Share
Revenue trends explain a company’s historical growth, but the long-term change in earnings per share (EPS) points to the profitability of that growth – for example, a company could inflate its sales through excessive spending on advertising and promotions.
AMETEK’s EPS grew at a solid 10.3% compounded annual growth rate over the last five years, higher than its 6.1% annualized revenue growth. This tells us the company became more profitable on a per-share basis as it expanded.
We can take a deeper look into AMETEK’s earnings to better understand the drivers of its performance. As we mentioned earlier, AMETEK’s operating margin was flat this quarter but expanded by 3 percentage points over the last five years. This was the most relevant factor (aside from the revenue impact) behind its higher earnings; taxes and interest expenses can also affect EPS but don’t tell us as much about a company’s fundamentals.
Like with revenue, we analyze EPS over a shorter period to see if we are missing a change in the business.
For AMETEK, its two-year annual EPS growth of 9.7% is similar to its five-year trend, implying stable earnings power.
In Q4, AMETEK reported EPS at $1.87, up from $1.68 in the same quarter last year. This print beat analysts’ estimates by 1.1%. Over the next 12 months, Wall Street expects AMETEK’s full-year EPS of $6.83 to grow 6.4%.
Key Takeaways from AMETEK’s Q4 Results
We struggled to find many resounding positives in these results. Its revenue missed significantly and its full-year EPS guidance fell short of Wall Street’s estimates. Overall, this quarter could have been better. The stock traded down 3.1% to $178.44 immediately after reporting.
AMETEK's earnings report left more to be desired. Let's look forward to see if this quarter has created an opportunity to buy the stock. What happened in the latest quarter matters, but not as much as longer-term business quality and valuation, when deciding whether to invest in this stock.