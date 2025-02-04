AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q4 Earnings

Electronic products manufacturer AMETEK (NYSE:AME) missed Wall Street’s revenue expectations in Q4 CY2024 as sales only rose 1.8% year on year to $1.76 billion. Its non-GAAP profit of $1.87 per share was 1.1% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

AMETEK (AME) Q4 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $1.76 billion vs analyst estimates of $1.83 billion (1.8% year-on-year growth, 3.6% miss)

Adjusted EPS: $1.87 vs analyst estimates of $1.85 (1.1% beat)

Adjusted EPS guidance for the upcoming financial year 2025 is $7.10 at the midpoint, missing analyst estimates by 2.8%

Operating Margin: 26.6%, in line with the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 28.3%, similar to the same quarter last year

Market Capitalization: $42.59 billion

"AMETEK delivered strong results in the fourth quarter, with outstanding operating performance driving robust core margin expansion, record earnings and strong cash flow growth," stated David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Company Overview

Started from its humble beginnings in motor repair, AMETEK (NYSE:AME) manufactures electronic devices used in industries like aerospace, power, and healthcare.

Internet of Things

Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) companies are buoyed by the secular trend of a more connected world. They often specialize in nascent areas such as hardware and services for factory automation, fleet tracking, or smart home technologies. Those who play their cards right can generate recurring subscription revenues by providing cloud-based software services, boosting their margins. On the other hand, if the technologies these companies have invested in don’t pan out, they may have to make costly pivots.

Sales Growth

Examining a company’s long-term performance can provide clues about its quality. Any business can put up a good quarter or two, but the best consistently grow over the long haul. Over the last five years, AMETEK grew its sales at a mediocre 6.1% compounded annual growth rate. This was below our standard for the industrials sector and is a rough starting point for our analysis.

AMETEK Quarterly Revenue

Long-term growth is the most important, but within industrials, a half-decade historical view may miss new industry trends or demand cycles. AMETEK’s annualized revenue growth of 6.2% over the last two years aligns with its five-year trend, suggesting its demand was consistently weak.

AMETEK Year-On-Year Revenue Growth

This quarter, AMETEK’s revenue grew by 1.8% year on year to $1.76 billion, falling short of Wall Street’s estimates.

Looking ahead, sell-side analysts expect revenue to grow 5.8% over the next 12 months, similar to its two-year rate. This projection doesn't excite us and indicates its newer products and services will not accelerate its top-line performance yet.

