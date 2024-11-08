Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong AFFO Growth Amidst ...

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Americold Realty Trust Inc ( NYSE:COLD ) exceeded its development start guidance with a $148 million automated expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, highlighting its commitment to strategic growth and automation.

Americold Realty Trust Inc ( NYSE:COLD ) reported an 11% increase in AFFO to approximately $100 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to Q3 of the previous year.

The company faces challenges in achieving its target of 60% fixed commitment contracts due to the structural nature of its client base.

The non-same-store pool generated $0 of NOI in the third quarter, with expectations of negative NOI for the full year.

Despite strong pricing initiatives, there is a risk of pricing compression in the fourth quarter as the company laps previous rate increases.

The company noted continued pressure on volumes due to weak consumer demand, which is expected to persist longer than initially anticipated.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the decline in occupancy and its drivers? A: George F. Chappelle Jr, Chief Executive Officer: The primary driver of our occupancy decline is consumer demand, which is broad-based and not related to a specific sector or region. We are comping tough numbers from last year, which affects year-over-year comparisons. However, we continue to see strong customer commitments to our space due to our location and services.

Q: Are the 12% service margins sustainable going forward? A: George F. Chappelle Jr, Chief Executive Officer: Yes, 12% is the new base for our service margins going forward. While not every quarter will hit 12%, it is our target for the year. The recent throughput over-delivery highlights how accretive volume can be, and we expect to maintain this level.

Q: How are you managing pricing given the current economic environment? A: Robert Chambers, President: We are confident in our ability to price ahead of inflation by creating solutions that drive efficiency and savings for our customers. Most of our revenue is under long-term agreements with pre-negotiated annual rate increases, allowing us to maintain pricing power.

Q: What is your strategy for technology implementation, and how does it compare to competitors? A: George F. Chappelle Jr, Chief Executive Officer: We partner with leading tech companies for AI and other technologies, as they have the expertise and investment capabilities that we cannot match internally. This approach allows us to implement tech more efficiently and cost-effectively, as evidenced by the results from our ERP system.

Q: What are your expectations for inventory turns and consumer demand recovery? A: George F. Chappelle Jr, Chief Executive Officer: Inventory turns are currently lower due to the Arrow acquisition, but we expect them to increase as consumer demand recovers. We anticipate a recovery in the second half of next year, driven by moderating inflation and interest rates, which should increase consumer disposable income.

