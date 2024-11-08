GuruFocus.com

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong AFFO Growth Amidst ...

  • AFFO: Approximately $100 million, $0.35 per share, up over 11% from Q3 last year.

  • Same Store NOI: Approximately $201 million, up 11% from prior year.

  • Warehouse Services Margins: 14% for the quarter, up almost 11 percentage points from prior year.

  • Economic Occupancy: Approximately 77% in the third quarter.

  • Rent and Storage Revenue from Fixed Commitment Contracts: Approximately 58%.

  • Associate Turnover: 32%, a 600 basis points improvement from the second quarter.

  • Same Store Rent and Storage Revenue: Increased by almost 4% on a constant currency basis versus prior year.

  • Same Store Services Revenue: Increased by 11% on a constant currency basis versus prior year.

  • Net Debt: $3.5 billion at quarter end.

  • Total Liquidity: Approximately $922 million.

  • Net Debt to Pro Forma Core EBITDA: Approximately 5.5 times.

  • Full Year AFFO Guidance: $1.44 to $1.50 per share, approximately 16% increase from 2023.

  • Development Starts Guidance: Increased to $300 million to $350 million for 2024.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:COLD) reported an 11% increase in AFFO to approximately $100 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to Q3 of the previous year.

  • Same Store NOI increased by 11% year-over-year, with expectations of double-digit growth for the full year.

  • The company achieved a third consecutive quarter of double-digit margins in warehouse services, reaching 14% this quarter.

  • Project Orion, the company's technology initiative, continues to drive efficiencies and productivity improvements, contributing to increased margins.

  • Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:COLD) exceeded its development start guidance with a $148 million automated expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, highlighting its commitment to strategic growth and automation.

Negative Points

  • Economic occupancy dipped to approximately 77% in the third quarter, reflecting challenges in consumer demand.

  • The company noted continued pressure on volumes due to weak consumer demand, which is expected to persist longer than initially anticipated.

  • Despite strong pricing initiatives, there is a risk of pricing compression in the fourth quarter as the company laps previous rate increases.

  • The non-same-store pool generated $0 of NOI in the third quarter, with expectations of negative NOI for the full year.

  • The company faces challenges in achieving its target of 60% fixed commitment contracts due to the structural nature of its client base.

