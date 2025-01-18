America's top consumer watchdog faces uncertain future as some Trump allies call to 'delete' the CFPB

When Elon Musk declared in November that it was time to “delete” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, he threw a bright new spotlight on an agency long loathed by Republicans.

Would Donald Trump really try to dismantle the watchdog? Or would his administration simply nudge it in a more conservative direction?

Those questions are still lingering as Trump prepares to take office, largely because he has yet to nominate a new leader for the CFPB. Whom he taps could signal just how dramatically the White House wants to scale back the bureau’s reach.

Shuttering the CFPB outright almost certainly isn’t on the table, since such a move would require an act of Congress. Nor is starving it of cash; the agency is funded independently through the Federal Reserve system, where it’s housed — an arrangement the Supreme Court upheld as constitutional last year.

But most in Washington and around the financial industry are anticipating a more restrained CFPB in the years ahead.

Kathy Kraninger, who headed the agency during Trump’s first term, said she expects it will take a “less activist” approach than under current director Rohit Chopra, who has spent the past month announcing a slew of new lawsuits and regulations. She added new leaders would likely try to reverse many of those moves and rewrite some of the agency’s controversial rules on issues like open banking and small business lending.

“If you look at what’s happening, there is still an action a day coming out of the CFPB,” Kraninger said. “It’s just emblematic of what we’ve been dealing with for the last four years: Let’s just deluge people.”

Former CFPB director Kathy Kraninger (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images) · Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Consumer advocates worry that Trump could go further and effectively push the CFPB into hibernation by putting regulatory and enforcement efforts on ice while leaving key positions unfilled.

“There is nothing stopping Trump and the Republican party from installing a director who wants to tear the agency down from the inside,” said Christine Chen Zinner, senior policy counsel at Americans for Financial Reform, which advocates for stricter banking regulations.

Progressive groups say that Trump’s first term gives them ample reason to worry.

Former congressman and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney had notoriously referred to the CFPB as a “sick, sad” joke and suggested it shouldn’t exist before Trump picked him to lead the agency.

Once in charge, Mulvaney set about rolling back some of the agency’s lawsuits against payday lenders, as its overall number of enforcement actions fell off a cliff. He also took symbolic steps like requesting $0 for its budget and attempting (unsuccessfully) to change its name.