America's top consumer watchdog faces uncertain future as some Trump allies call to 'delete' the CFPB

When Elon Musk declared in November that it was time to “delete” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, he threw a bright new spotlight on an agency long loathed by Republicans.
Would Donald Trump really try to dismantle the watchdog? Or would his administration simply nudge it in a more conservative direction?
Those questions are still lingering as Trump prepares to take office, largely because he has yet to nominate a new leader for the CFPB. Whom he taps could signal just how dramatically the White House wants to scale back the bureau’s reach.
Shuttering the CFPB outright almost certainly isn’t on the table, since such a move would require an act of Congress. Nor is starving it of cash; the agency is funded independently through the Federal Reserve system, where it’s housed — an arrangement the Supreme Court upheld as constitutional last year.
But most in Washington and around the financial industry are anticipating a more restrained CFPB in the years ahead.
Kathy Kraninger, who headed the agency during Trump’s first term, said she expects it will take a “less activist” approach than under current director Rohit Chopra, who has spent the past month announcing a slew of new lawsuits and regulations. She added new leaders would likely try to reverse many of those moves and rewrite some of the agency’s controversial rules on issues like open banking and small business lending.
“If you look at what’s happening, there is still an action a day coming out of the CFPB,” Kraninger said. “It’s just emblematic of what we’ve been dealing with for the last four years: Let’s just deluge people.”
Consumer advocates worry that Trump could go further and effectively push the CFPB into hibernation by putting regulatory and enforcement efforts on ice while leaving key positions unfilled.
“There is nothing stopping Trump and the Republican party from installing a director who wants to tear the agency down from the inside,” said Christine Chen Zinner, senior policy counsel at Americans for Financial Reform, which advocates for stricter banking regulations.
Progressive groups say that Trump’s first term gives them ample reason to worry.
Former congressman and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney had notoriously referred to the CFPB as a “sick, sad” joke and suggested it shouldn’t exist before Trump picked him to lead the agency.
Once in charge, Mulvaney set about rolling back some of the agency’s lawsuits against payday lenders, as its overall number of enforcement actions fell off a cliff. He also took symbolic steps like requesting $0 for its budget and attempting (unsuccessfully) to change its name.
Kraninger, who succeeded Mulvaney, also drew the ire of consumer advocates for releasing payday lending rules that lacked major borrower protections they had pushed for. Groups chafed at what they viewed as her cozy attitude toward the industry, too: She once told a crowd of bank executives that they were “really helping drive the agenda” at the CFPB.
Read more: Payday loan vs. personal loan: How to decide what’s best for you
'It survived'
Still, not everyone agrees that Trump’s first term amounted to an all-out assault on the agency, or believes it will go dormant this time around.
Eamonn Moran, a former CFPB attorney during the Obama administration who is now a partner with Holland & Knight, said the bureau still brought serious scrutiny to the banking industry during the incoming president’s last administration.
Under Mulvaney’s watch, he noted, the CFPB and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency imposed a $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo (WFC) for its handling of mortgages and auto insurance. Kraninger, meanwhile, brought enforcement actions at a similar pace as Richard Cordray, who led the agency under Obama, though the penalties tended to be smaller.
“Under the Trump administration, [the CFPB] didn't go away. It survived,” Moran said. “It might have looked a little bit different from what it was under Cordray and what it now is under Chopra. But I like to look at these types of questions through a sober lens.”
Jack Fitzhenry, a legal fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, said there were other reasons to think that the CFPB “wouldn’t be totally starved and sidelined” under the new administration.
Andrew Ferguson, Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Trade Commission, which in many ways functions as the CFPB’s sister agency, is considered something of a moderate on consumer protection issues, he noted. Republicans have leaned into more populist economic stances, too, with Trump himself briefly floating the idea of capping credit card interest rates during his campaign.
Read more: Credit card fees explained: 8 types you should know
Jordan Weissmann is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance.
Click here for the latest personal finance news to help you with investing, paying off debt, buying a home, retirement, and more
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance