Americans say their savings accounts aren't keeping up with inflation. There's a fix.

Most Americans feel their bank accounts aren’t keeping up with inflation, a new survey finds, fresh evidence that savers who seek high interest rates may not be looking hard enough.

In a survey fielded by the personal finance site WalletHub, 65% of bank customers said the money in their accounts isn’t keeping pace with inflation. The findings come from a nationally representative survey of more than 200 consumers.

If a consumer’s bank account is earning less than the inflation rate, banking experts say, that may be the customer’s own fault.

"People do not do enough comparison shopping when it comes to where they're going to put their money, their savings," said Odysseas Papadimitriou, CEO of WalletHub. "They usually rely on the easiest solution."

The average savings account at an online bank delivers an annual interest rate of 3.6%, according to WalletHub research. Many high-yield savings accounts do better than that. That average is higher than the current inflation rate, which is 2.9%, as of December.

A simple internet search turns up multiple banks offering high-yield savings accounts that offer 4% or more in annual interest. Banks raised those rates in response to a dramatic increase in the prime lending rate, the rate banks charge their most creditworthy customers.

“This is something that is well within reach of literally everyone,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, the personal finance site. “Opening one of these accounts takes a matter of minutes.”

FILE PHOTO: A man walks from a branch of Wells Fargo bank in the University District of Seattle, Washington, U.S. December 6, 2024.

Savers have been slow to claim high interest rates

But consumers have been slow to claim those rates. A 2024 survey by Bankrate found that two-thirds of savers were still earning less than 4% interest.

Here’s a big reason: Those enviable interest rates mostly come from online banks, which operate with few or no brick-and-mortar branches.

Brick-and-mortar banks generally offer much lower interest rates on savings accounts. The overall average interest rate on a savings account is just 0.55%, according to Bankrate.

Online banks can offer some of the highest rates in the industry because they have lower overhead costs than big brick-and-mortar banks, industry experts say. Bank branches with lobbies and tellers cost money to operate.

Big banks also enjoy a competitive advantage over smaller online banks, according to banking experts: They already have your business. Changing banks is tricky. And many consumers aren’t familiar with the online alternatives.

"A lot of people dread applying for a new financial account," Papadimitriou said. "People feel less secure with smaller banks and credit unions, even though, in a lot of cases, they offer the best rates."

Story Continues