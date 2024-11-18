What Americans Are Planning To Spend on Home Renovations in 2025 — Is It Too Much?

skynesher / Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in widespread lockdowns across the country. All of a sudden, many people were spending more time in their homes than ever before. In fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021.

The result? A wave of increased home renovations in an effort to make spaces more functional and comfortable.

Today, the cost of home renovations is steadily on the rise. Clever Real Estate indicated that despite higher construction costs, it’s estimated that homeowners will spend $485 billion on renovations in 2024, up from $363 billion in 2020. This represents a 33.6% increase in spending over just four years.

Read Next: 7 Essential Home Updates To Make Now Before Prices Rise in 2025

Be Aware: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

With home renovation spending on the rise, more Americans are choosing to stay put rather than move. Read on to learn more about why Americans are choosing to renovate their homes and how much they plan on spending doing so in 2025.

Also see the most common home renovations and whether they help or hurt a home’s value.

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

More American Homeowners Are Renovating Rather Than Moving

High home prices and stubbornly high interest rates mean that many homeowners are reluctant or unable to move in the current housing market. As a result, homeowners are focusing more time and resources on home renovations in their existing homes instead.

It’s reported that 63% of homeowners would prefer to remodel their home rather than move to one that has already been renovated, according to a recent Clever Real Estate poll of 1,000 homeowners.

Here are some important statistics to note about why homeowners are choosing to renovate their homes.

35% renovate to repair damage

35% renovate to increase comfort

32% renovate to improve the livability of their home

32% renovate to enhance their home’s aesthetic appeal

31% renovate to personalize their home

30% renovate to increase their home’s value

27% renovate to make the home safer

26% renovate to make the home more energy-efficient

26% renovate to make the home less outdated

20% renovate to add more space

18% renovate to address structural changes

13% renovate to prepare to sell

So just how much are homeowners expected to spend on home renovations in 2025 — and is it too much?

Explore More: 7 Savvy Ways To Budget for Home Remodeling Projects in 2025

2025 Home Renovations Will Come With a Hefty Price Tag

The home renovation trend characterized by massive spending on renovations is likely to continue in 2025. A total of 53% of homeowners say they plan to spend $5,000 or more next year on home renovations, while 40% plan to spend $10,000 or more.