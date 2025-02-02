Some Americans have few regrets about their retirement planning. Here's how they did it.

4 older Americans told Business Insider why they have few regrets about preparing for retirement. PeopleImages/Getty, Anna Kim/Getty, Tyler Le/BI

Older Americans with few regrets about planning for retirement shared their strategies.

Common themes included living below means, achieving success at work, and taking affordable vacations.

Some said they're not millionaires but have enough to live comfortably in their retirement.

Thousands of older Americans told Business Insider their biggest regrets. Some said they have very few.

Dozens of older Americans shared their feelings about retirement with BI through an informal survey of readers over the past few months. Many said they wouldn't have planned any differently for retirement, even if certain financial decisions would have made them wealthier. Common themes among respondents who had few regrets included navigating the corporate ladder well, living below their means, and making time for vacations without spending a fortune on them.

Read the stories of four older Americans who have few regrets about how they approached retirement.

We want to hear from you. Are you an older American with any life regrets you'd be comfortable sharing with a reporter? Please fill out this quick form .

No regrets but an imperfect journey

George Lachman, 84, has few regrets about preparing for and enjoying his retirement — even though he said he wasn't too frugal.

Lachman taught public school in New York City for 32 years and retired at 55. He and his wife bought a modest home in 1969 for $32,000. When he sold it two decades ago, he made 12 times what they paid for it.

Lachman said they struggled to make ends meet early on, though they saved enough to send their daughter to private schools. He rarely invested outside his IRA, which he said became a "godsend" in retirement, and he often spent much of his savings on dinners out or clothes.

"When I retired, I expected to have a very comfortable retirement, and I looked forward to it," Lachman said. "I did a lot of traveling, and I spent my money wisely — or not so wisely sometimes. It didn't matter because I always had a check coming, and now I get Social Security as well."

He made more money when he retired from his investments and pension than his last year working. He chose a pension option tied to the stock market, which has grown to about $80,000 yearly. He has about $350,000 in his personal account and receives over $2,300 monthly in Social Security. In retirement, he said his investments have been relatively safe.

His wife died slightly over two decades ago, though he's kept himself busy for the last two decades. Lachman volunteered with mentally disabled patients and said his retirement income was enough to "keep me above water." He moved to Florida and purchased a $200,000 coop, which he said is now worth nearly double.

Story Continues