Americans' cost-of-living anxiety is creating a population of oversavers

A lot of Americans are saving way more than they need to.

That's largely due to anxiety about higher costs of living, especially in retirement, experts told BI.

Many high-income Americans are hoarding cash and trying to cut costs anywhere they can.

Being thrifty is a full-time job, one self-professed frugal spender told Business Insider. A 32-year-old based in Michigan, she's nailed down the science of cost-cutting, whittling her necessary expenditures to just $2,000 a month—around a third of her take-home pay.

Despite making six figures, she pours much of her free time into frugal pursuits, like shopping secondhand and spending 30 hours a week making virtually all her food from scratch, including bread, pasta, and canned goods.

At this point, it's more of a way of life, she said, requesting that she remain anonymous due to the public nature of her work. She said she's not planning on giving up her frugal habits anytime soon, despite the added inconvenience.

"I've definitely felt burned out by it at times," she said. "I think if either my fiancé or I were to lose our jobs, I think it would be much more stressful."

Her anxiety about being financially insecure — despite being relatively well off — is becoming more common.

While Americans are notorious for undersaving and overspending, there's a small but growing cohort of oversavers—a group that socks away a lot more than the recommended 15%-20% of their gross income a year, despite having solid finances overall.

That's largely driven by a more acute awareness of a higher cost of living, financial experts told BI, with Americans still scarred by the sharp rise in prices several years ago when inflation was raging around 9%.

There are signs that the ranks of the oversavers in America are growing. A 2024 Bank of America study on wealthy Americans found that 55% of people ages 21-43 increased their cash holdings over the last two years, despite having at least $3 million in investable assets. On average, the group had around 18% of their portfolios allocated in cash, much more than the 2%-10% recommended by financial professionals.

Membership on the subreddit r/FIRE—a forum used by high-earning, high-saving individuals looking to amass enough wealth to retire early — has seen a 265% rise in the past three years, according to the analytics site Subreddit Stats.

The subreddit r/HENRYFinance—also populated by high-earners who swap wealth-building tips—has seen an even bigger explosion in that timeframe, with membership up over 9,000%.

