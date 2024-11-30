Americans in their 50s keep hitting these 5 big roadblocks to retirement saving

Retirement savings are crucial for a secure future, but Americans in their 50s face unprecedented challenges. They’ll need to overcome these issues to experience a comfortable retirement, but it's important to understand the most significant burdens.

Don't miss

Here are five key roadblocks Americans in their 50s will need to overcome in order to build a secure future.

1. Shifts in retirement planning

One of the biggest challenges near-retirees face in the U.S. today is shortfalls in retirement savings accounts that result from getting caught in a transformational period.

Defined benefit pension plans were once the norm when it came to retirement savings. Workers did their jobs and employers offered a pension that provided a guaranteed lifetime income in retirement, with the amount paid dependent on things like salary and years of service.

In 1978, however, 401(k) deferred compensation plans were introduced, and a seismic shift occurred. Employers began moving toward defined contribution plans that required workers to decide how much and where to invest funds. This pension alternative became increasingly popular over time and is now standard practice in the private sector.

Americans in their 50s were among the first given the complex task of investing enough to support themselves in their later years. Many were unprepared to take on this obligation, potentially leading to shortfalls in retirement savings accounts.

To overcome this, workers must invest wisely. Those in their 50s should get as close as possible to maxing out their 401(k), including taking advantage of catch-up contributions available for those 50 and over. Build a budget around this goal and automate the process to maximize your chances of success.

2. Lifestyle inflation

Lifestyle inflation is another issue. This can occur when you increase your spending and living standards as your income increases. For example, while you might have once been happy with an older used car or a smaller home, you're now eyeing that sprawling property or BMW after getting a big raise.

While there's nothing inherently wrong with upgrading your standard of living slowly over time, it can become a problem if you aren't living within your means or don't prioritize saving for the future over consumption.