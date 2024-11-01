GuruFocus.com

American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Robust Revenue Growth and ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Revenue: $54.5 million for Q2 FY2024, up from $34 million in the year-ago quarter.

  • Grid Business Revenue: 86% of total revenues, increased by 65% year-over-year.

  • Wind Business Revenue: 14% of total revenues, increased by 37% year-over-year.

  • Gross Margin: 29% for Q2 FY2024, up from 25% in the year-ago quarter.

  • R&D and SG&A Expenses: $13.2 million for Q2 FY2024, up from $9.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

  • Non-GAAP Net Income: $9.9 million or $0.27 per share for Q2 FY2024.

  • Net Income: $4.9 million or $0.13 per share for Q2 FY2024, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million or $0.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.

  • Cash Position: $74.8 million at the end of Q2 FY2024.

  • Operating Cash Flow: $12.7 million for Q2 FY2024.

  • 12-Month Backlog: Over $200 million.

  • Total Backlog: More than $300 million.

  • Q3 FY2024 Revenue Guidance: Expected to be in the range of $55 million to $60 million.

  • Q3 FY2024 Net Loss Guidance: Not expected to exceed $1 million or $0.03 per share.

  • Q3 FY2024 Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance: Expected to exceed $2 million or $0.05 per share.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ:AMSC) reported a significant revenue increase of over $54 million for the second quarter, marking a 60% growth compared to the previous year.

  • The company achieved a 65% increase in grid business unit revenues, primarily driven by the acquisition of NWL and increased shipments of new energy power systems.

  • AMSC ended the quarter with a strong cash position of nearly $75 million and a 12-month backlog of over $200 million, indicating robust future demand.

  • The company generated a non-GAAP net income of $9.9 million, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of positive non-GAAP net income.

  • AMSC's acquisition of NWL has expanded its customer base and market penetration, particularly in the industrial sector, providing new growth opportunities.

Negative Points

  • Operating expenses increased to $13.2 million from $9.6 million in the previous year, primarily due to the inherited costs from the NWL acquisition and one-time acquisition-related expenses.

  • The company experienced a decrease in cash reserves from $95.5 million to $74.8 million, partly due to the $33.6 million cash consideration for the NWL acquisition.

  • Despite strong revenue growth, AMSC anticipates a net loss not exceeding $1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

  • The integration of NWL and the realization of its full potential benefits may take additional time, as the acquisition is still in its early stages.

  • The company's ship systems business is not yet at scale, which affects its contribution to overall margins, though future quarters may see improvement with new contracts.

and

Recommended Stories