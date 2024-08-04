American States Water's (NYSE:AWR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 8.3% on the 3rd of September to $0.4655, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.43. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.0% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for American States Water

American States Water's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, American States Water's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 53% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

American States Water Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.81 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.8% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that American States Water has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On American States Water's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Story continues

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for American States Water (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Is American States Water not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com