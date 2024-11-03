American retirees are sabotaging their golden years with 7 disastrous money moves — how many have you fallen for?

The 2024 presidential election season saw a pronounced emphasis on inflation, a fact of life that especially affects American seniors. Yet for all the sticker shock at supermarkets and restaurants, retirees face even greater financial risks — quite a few of which result from their own miscues.

Here are seven money moves that could hurt your quality of life and spell checkmate for anyone that’s retired or about to retire.

Don't miss

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But less than 2 minutes can save you more than $600/year

5 ways to boost your net worth now — easily up your money game without altering your day-to-day life

Private real estate is not just for the ultra-rich anymore– find out how you can get in on this inflation-resistant investment for as little as $10.

1. Relying on equity as retirement savings

If you sell your home and move into an apartment to live off the equity, you’ve opened yourself up to a major financial error.

Let’s say you sell your Chicago home and pocket $400,000 in equity as your main source of savings. A two-bedroom apartment in the trendy Lincoln Park neighborhood averages between $2,400 and $4,500, according to Domu. Assuming a midpoint of $3,450, you’d spend $41,400 annually, or more than 10% of your equity. Even with no rent increases, your money would only last you just under 10 years and leave you without an asset to pass down to your family.

2. Relocating without researching the area

The Sunshine State has long ruled the list of America’s top retirement destinations. SmartAsset ranked three Florida cities in the top 11 for net inflows of people 60 and older after analyzing U.S. Census Bureau data for 2022: St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Cape Coral. Yet destructive hurricanes have created soaring costs for residents.

Dozens of home insurance companies have left the state to reduce risk exposure, and the six most expensive cities for coverage are on Florida’s Atlantic coast — with Hialeah’s annual average of $17,606 topping the list compiled by Insurify in 2023. Flood protection can add another $2,472 to your annual insurance premium.

Read more: Cost-of-living in America is still out of control — use these 3 'real assets' to protect your wealth today, no matter what the US Fed does or says

3. Falling for elder scams

The FBI lists eight financial swindles that constitute the bulk of elder fraud. These include romance scams (where criminals use a fake online identity to gain a victim's affection, trust and money), tech support scams (fake IT workers try to fix a computer issue but gain access to personal information) and the grandparent scam (someone impersonates a child or grandchild in dire financial need).

Story Continues