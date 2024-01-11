Bitcoin enters mainstream investing in milestone for cryptocurrency

bitcoin investing

Funds that allow Bitcoin to be traded more easily have been approved for the first time by Wall Street’s regulator in a hotly anticipated move.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Wednesday that it had authorised the trading of a number of Bitcoin exchange traded funds, while refusing to endorse them as a good investment.

The funds are expected to widen the popularity of the cryptocurrency as investors will not have to directly purchase the currency through a specialist cryptocurrency exchange. Instead the funds will allow retail investors to benefit from changes in Bitcoin’s price through the investment platforms many of them use already.

The new products will mean fund providers such as BlackRock and Fidelity will effectively lend credibility to the idea of investing in a cryptocurrency.

The decision follows a decade of scepticism by the SEC to Bitcoin funds since they were proposed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss in 2013.

The SEC’s chairman Gary Gensler said that while funds holding commodities such as precious metals have consumer and industrial uses, “Bitcoin is primarily a speculative, volatile asset that’s also used for illicit activity including ransomware, money laundering, sanction evasion, and terrorist financing.”

He added: “While we approved the listing and trading of certain spot bitcoin ETP [exchange traded product] shares today, we did not approve or endorse Bitcoin. Investors should remain cautious about the myriad risks associated with bitcoin and products whose value is tied to crypto.”

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have been widely endorsed by financial influencers on social media, but some traditional investors, including Warren Buffett, have railed against them. Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, has warned that “people get bought into these manias, who may not have as much money to spare. So I’m not bullish on Bitcoin.”

On Tuesday, an unauthorised post on the SEC’s X (formerly Twitter) account announced approval for the funds a day early, but Mr Gensler said its account had been “compromised”.

Analysts at Standard Chartered Bank suggested on Monday that the currency could more than double in value to $100,000 by the end of the year, following SEC approval. Bitcoin was at around $46,500 after the announcement.