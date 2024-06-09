American Express Insiders Sold US$58m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

In the last year, many American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

American Express Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, Stephen Squeri, sold US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$214 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$233. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 23% of Stephen Squeri's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of American Express shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At American Express Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at American Express. In total, insiders dumped US$12m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of American Express

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Express insiders own about US$211m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Express Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought American Express stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since American Express is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that American Express has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

