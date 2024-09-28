Is American Express Company (AXP) Best Performing Dow Stock in 2024?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Performing Dow Stocks in 2024. In this article, we will look at where American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) ranks on our list of the best-performing Dow stocks in 2024.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most closely watched stock indices globally, often considered a barometer of the overall health and trajectory of the American economy. As a price-weighted index, it is composed of 30 blue-chip companies from various sectors, excluding transportation and utilities. The Dow’s inclusion of companies from diverse industries such as technology, healthcare, finance, and consumer goods makes it a valuable indicator of market trends. Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has stood the test of time and, alongside the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500, remains one of the most recognized and influential stock market indices in the world.

The Dow’s journey over the past century has been marked by numerous highs and lows, often reflecting the broader economic conditions. For instance, the index experienced some of its worst single-day losses during the 2008 financial crisis. On September 29, 2008, the Dow plunged by 777.68 points, which was its largest single-day point drop at the time. The financial crisis, triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers and a series of banking failures, led to panic selling across global markets. That year, the Dow lost nearly 34% of its value, marking one of its worst annual performances. On the flip side, some of the best years in the Dow’s history include 1915, when it rose by a staggering 81.66%, and 1933, when it registered an annual gain of 63.74% amid a recovery from the Great Depression.

Fast forward to 2024, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has continued its volatile yet upward trajectory. As of September 20, 2024, the Dow closed at a new record high of 42,063.36 points, inching up by 38.17 points or 0.09% for the day. This milestone was reached after a period of substantial gains following the Federal Reserve’s decision to ease interest rates—the first such move in four years. The easing of monetary policy has provided a boost to the market, with investor sentiment improving and confidence in the resilience of the American economy strengthening.

Despite some mid-week volatility in the broader market, the Dow is expected to end September on a positive note. This rally was notable, considering the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, which has led many investors to take a cautious stance and refrain from making significant commitments until the political landscape becomes clearer. Tom Lee, co-founder and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, highlighted this hesitancy during an appearance on CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” noting that “a lot of investors don’t want to commit capital until after Election Day. I don’t think it matters who wins; they just want to get that event behind them.”

Despite these uncertainties, the Dow has shown remarkable resilience, tracking to end the month of September higher. The 30-stock index has hit several fresh all-time highs throughout the year, demonstrating robust performance across key sectors. In fact, as of September 25, 2024, the Dow had reached a 52-week high of 42,299.64 points, representing a year-to-date (YTD) gain of 11.21% and a one-year change of 23.25%. These figures underscore the strength of the index and the performance of its constituent companies.

The success of the Dow in 2024 can be attributed to a range of factors. For one, leading technology and consumer goods companies, which form a significant part of the index, have continued to post strong earnings amid solid consumer demand and operational efficiencies. Moreover, the financial sector has also benefitted from the recent shifts in monetary policy, with lower interest rates driving increased borrowing and investment activities. Additionally, healthcare companies have maintained growth trajectories, as innovation and demand for services remain high in the post-pandemic era.

The top-performing stocks within the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2024 have played a pivotal role in driving the index to record highs. These companies, known for their strong fundamentals, market leadership, and robust financial health, have outpaced broader market expectations. Investors seeking exposure to blue-chip companies with a track record of stability and consistent returns have found the Dow to be an attractive option.

In this article, we will delve into the 10 best-performing Dow stocks in 2024. From established technology giants to consumer staples that continue to dominate their respective industries, these stocks have led the charge in pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to new heights.

Our Methodology

For this article, we utilized a stock screener to identify DJIA index stocks that have shown significant gains year-to-date as of September 25, 2024. We arranged these stocks in ascending order based on their performance. Additionally, we examined the hedge fund sentiment surrounding these stocks, noting the number of hedge fund holders for each as of the end of Q2 2024.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Year to date Share Price Gain: 42.08%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 68

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is third on our list of the 10 best performing Dow stocks in 2024. The stock has shown an impressive performance this year with a Year-to-Date share price gain of 42.08%. As of Q2 2024, 68 hedge funds have invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), up from 66 in the previous quarter, indicating rising institutional interest in the stock.

In its Q2 2024 earnings report, American Express Company delivered robust financial performance, beating earnings expectations. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $4.15, significantly above the consensus estimate of $3.26. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) achieved revenue growth of 9% year-over-year on an FX-adjusted basis, reaching $16.3 billion. This impressive revenue expansion reflects the strength of its core business, driven by its high-quality, loyal customer base and a strong presence in both domestic and international markets.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) profitability continues to be a standout, with net income reaching $3 billion in Q2, reflecting a 44% year-over-year increase. Excluding a one-time gain of $479 million from the sale of its Accertify business, EPS still grew by 21%. The company’s ability to generate strong earnings in a slower growth environment highlights the resilience of its business model and strategic investments.

One of the key growth drivers for American Express is its premium customer base, which consists of high-spending and long-tenured customers with excellent credit profiles. The company has continued to attract new high-quality customers, resulting in steady double-digit growth in card fee revenue for 24 consecutive quarters. Additionally, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has demonstrated strong growth in its international segments, with a 13% increase in spending by international consumers and corporate clients.

The company’s focus on disciplined credit management has also paid off, with a reserve build of $101 million mostly driven by loan growth, while maintaining strong credit performance. Despite a modest sequential growth in US SME spending, the firm’s diversified revenue streams and significant investments in marketing and technology have allowed it to maintain its positive momentum.

Overall, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) strong financial performance, increasing hedge fund interest, and ability to consistently generate superior returns make it a compelling investment among the best-performing Dow stocks of 2024.

