American Electric Power Company Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

American Electric Power Company (NASDAQ:AEP) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$4.58b (up 4.7% from 2Q 2023).

Net income: US$340.3m (down 35% from 2Q 2023).

Profit margin: 7.4% (down from 12% in 2Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$0.64 (down from US$1.01 in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

American Electric Power Company Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 49%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.6% growth forecast for the Electric Utilities industry in the US.

Performance of the American Electric Utilities industry.

The company's shares are up 2.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

