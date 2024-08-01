American Eagle Outfitters Names Stephanie Pugliese to Its Board

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. named Stephanie Pugliese, a veteran of Under Armour Inc. and Duluth Holdings, to its board of directors, starting Thursday.

Pugliese, who is an independent director, increases the retailer’s board to eight members, seven of whom are independent.

More from WWD

Jay Schottenstein, the company’s executive chairman and chief executive officer, said: “With over three decades of brand-building experience as an executive leader and board member across a number of enduring businesses, Stephanie is a proven strategist, operator and adviser.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her passion for innovation and ability to build highly successful consumer-centric omnichannel brands will be invaluable as we execute on our powering profitable growth plan and driving long-term shareholder returns,” Schottenstein said.

Pugliese was president of the Americas at Under Armour from 2019 to 2023 and, before that, spent 11 years at Duluth, a period where she rose to become president and CEO and took the company public. Earlier in her career, she worked at Lands’ End Inc. and Ann Inc.

She also sits on the boards of Fortune Brands Innovations and Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants and on the advisory board of the Women in Retail Leadership Circle.

Pugliese joins just as the company, which counts American Eagle and Aerie as its largest businesses, sets out to add more than $700 million in sales over the next three years to hit a $6 billion annual top line.

The strategy showed some signs of gaining traction in the first quarter when revenues grew 6 percent to $1.1 billion.

Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of AE and Aerie, told WWD at the time: “There are two different stories here. We have been repositioning the brands, amplifying American Eagle as well as Aerie. Both brands exceeded expectations….There’s been nice growth in new customers and in reengaging customers, particularly on the AE side.”

Best of WWD