American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 20%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders might have noticed that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) filed its first-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.1% to US$21.97 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$1.1b were what the analysts expected, American Eagle Outfitters surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.34 per share, an impressive 20% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, American Eagle Outfitters' eleven analysts are forecasting 2025 revenues to be US$5.41b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 58% to US$1.77. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.43b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.72 in 2025. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$25.64, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on American Eagle Outfitters, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$35.00 and the most bearish at US$18.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that American Eagle Outfitters' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 2.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 6.4% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that American Eagle Outfitters is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards American Eagle Outfitters following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that American Eagle Outfitters' revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$25.64, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

