American baby boomers race to ‘unretire’ ahead of US election

President Joe Biden's green investment boom has failed to deliver benefits for ordinary voters

Rising costs are forcing American baby boomers to “unretire” ahead of the US election, as President Joe Biden’s green investment boom fails to deliver benefits for ordinary voters.

Job applications from candidates aged 60 to 78 in the US have surged by 23pc in the last year, according to LinkedIn.

Karin Kimbrough, LinkedIn’s chief economist, said the surge was driven by people being forced to “unretire” after high inflation and interest rates eroded their savings.

Ms Kimbrough said: “Central banks raised rates and that probably raised their cost of living, so I think that probably ate into their savings more than they were anticipating.

“In the US older workers are resuming these really aggressive job searches. They had retired, and now they’re unretiring.”

It comes as Kamala Harris struggles to convince voters they are better off after four years of Democrats in the White House.

The US has had by far the strongest economic recovery from the pandemic among G7 nations, with GDP in the second quarter of this year more than 10pc above where it was at the end of 2019.

However, polls have consistently shown that most Americans are not feeling the benefits. Earlier this year, a survey conducted for The Guardian found that nearly three in five Americans wrongly believed that the US was in recession.

Nearly half (49pc) believed that unemployment was at a 50-year high, despite the fact that the actual rate was at nearly a 50-year low.

Much of the economic growth seen in the US has been driven by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a huge stimulus programme aimed at seeding green jobs and investment.

While it has triggered a rush of spending on factories, equipment and infrastructure, Heather Boushey, an economic adviser to Joe Biden and a key architect of “Bidenomics”, admitted that the stimulus was not yet translating into broad-based gains for ordinary people.

Ms Boushey told the Telegraph: “When you are trying to really make big shifts in an economy, that takes time. A lot of it is still in the getting started phase.

“The investments are coming, maybe the new manufacturing facility is being built and the construction workers are hired, but it isn’t a part of the community yet.”

The economist defended the Biden administration’s overall record on the economy. She said: “Two years ago Bloomberg said there was a 100pc probability of a recession by the end of the year. Now not one but two years have gone by and we have not had a recession.

“We’ve seen a labour market that has continued to over-perform and the rate of inflation is now back to where it was pre-pandemic. This has really been a strong overall macro economy.”

The economy is the most important issue that US registered voters say will influence their choice for president, according to September polling by management consultants Gallup.

Ms Harris, the vice president, is struggling to convince voters she will be a good steward of the economy if she wins the presidency.

Just 45pc of voters think Ms Harris will be better able to handle the economy, compared to 54pc for Republican candidate Donald Trump.