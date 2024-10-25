American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Amidst ...

Adjusted Pre-Tax Profit: $271 million for Q3 2024.

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share: $0.30 for Q3 2024.

Revenue: Record third quarter revenue of $13.6 billion, up 1.2% year over year.

Unit Revenue: Down 2% year over year on 3.2% more capacity.

Adjusted Operating Margin: 4.7% for Q3 2024.

Adjusted Net Income: $205 million for Q3 2024.

Total Available Liquidity: $11.8 billion at the end of Q3 2024.

Free Cash Flow: Approximately $170 million in Q3 2024; $2.4 billion through the first three quarters of 2024.

Total Debt Reduction Target: At least $13 billion by the end of 2024, with a goal of $15 billion by year-end 2025.

Fourth Quarter Capacity Growth Expectation: Approximately 1 to 3%.

Fourth Quarter TRASM Expectation: Down 1 to 3% year over year.

Fourth Quarter Adjusted Operating Margin Expectation: Between 4.5% and 6.5%.

Full Year Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Expectation: $1.35 to $1.60.

Full Year Free Cash Flow Expectation: Between $1 and $1.5 billion for 2024.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) reported a third quarter adjusted pre-tax profit of $271 million, exceeding prior guidance.

The company achieved record third quarter revenue of $13.6 billion, up 1.2% year over year.

Premium revenue increased by approximately 8% year over year on 3% more capacity, indicating strong demand for premium services.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) led US network carriers in completion factor in the third quarter, showcasing operational reliability.

The company is on track to reduce total debt by at least $13 billion from peak levels by the end of the year, demonstrating strong financial management.

Negative Points

Third quarter TRASM (Total Revenue per Available Seat Mile) was down 2% year over year, indicating revenue challenges.

Domestic PRASM (Passenger Revenue per Available Seat Mile) was down 3.1% year over year, reflecting pressure in the domestic market.

The impact of hurricanes and a CrowdStrike outage reduced third quarter earnings by approximately $90 million.

The company is still recovering from a prior sales and distribution strategy that led to a loss of corporate and agency revenue share.

Fourth quarter TRASM is expected to be down 1 to 3%, suggesting continued revenue headwinds.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can American Airlines get back to GDP-type revenue growth, and what is needed to achieve this? A: Robert Isom, CEO, acknowledged past issues with sales and distribution strategies but expressed confidence in recovery. He highlighted efforts to regain corporate and agency share, improve network strength, and enhance co-brand relationships as key steps towards achieving GDP-type growth.

