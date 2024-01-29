Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,200.06
    +74.78 (+0.35%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,927.93
    +36.96 (+0.76%)
     

  • DOW

    38,333.45
    +224.02 (+0.59%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7456
    +0.0020 (+0.27%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.94
    +0.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,817.05
    +1,679.56 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,031.70
    +6.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,011.42
    +33.09 (+1.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0910
    -0.0690 (-1.66%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,718.00
    +12.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.60
    +0.34 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,632.74
    -2.35 (-0.03%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,026.94
    +275.87 (+0.77%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6879
    +0.0031 (+0.45%)
     

American Airlines' customer support team rejig to impact about 600 jobs

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Airbus A321 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group said on Monday about 600 jobs at its customer support team would be impacted, as the carrier works to rejig the team.

"The immediate impact will be on roughly 600 jobs, but the company is looking to accommodate employees in other roles, which will mitigate the impact," Carolyne Truelove, vice president of reservations and service recovery, told Reuters.

The airline also said it would transition some of its lighter-touch contact center inquiries to international teams made up of American Airlines and partner support.

Last week, American Airlines forecast its 2024 profit largely above Wall Street expectations as the carrier benefits from strong demand for international travel.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)