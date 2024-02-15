Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.67

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) will increase its dividend on the 29th of March to $0.67, which is 6.3% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.63. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Ameren's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Ameren's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Ameren Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.6% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

We Could See Ameren's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Ameren has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.3% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Ameren will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Ameren is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Ameren you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

