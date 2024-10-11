Ameren Declares 67-Cent Dividend, Maintaining Strong 3.1% Yield for Income Investors

ST. Louis, Oct. 11, 2024 Ameren Corporation (AEE, Financial) declared a quarterly dividend of 67 cents per share, effectively in-line with its previous payout. Moreover, its important to note that the stock boasts a healthy forward dividend yield of 3.1%, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering superb ongoing returns to its stockholders. Additionally, the dividend is payable on Dec. 31, 2024, while the ex-dividend date is also set for Dec. 11, giving investors until then to qualify for the payout.

For those unaware, Ameren is a utility company that efficiently serves millions in Missouri and Illinois, with a track record of stable dividends. To put things in perspective, the company hasn't reduced its dividend payout since 2014 and has paid a dividend for the past 25 consecutive years. Hence, its ability to sustain its dividend is tough to deny, backed by steady earnings from its regulated electric and gas businesses. Moreover, the reliability of its business makes Ameren an appealing option for income-focused investors. Also, in addition to the income stream involved, the stock has leaped a superb 19.44% year-to-date, beating the S&P 500's 21.82% gain over the same period.

