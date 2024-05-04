Ameren Corp (AEE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and ...

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.98 for Q1 2024, compared to $1.00 in Q1 2023.

2024 Earnings Guidance: Projected to be within $4.52 to $4.72 per share.

Capital Investments: Significant investments in infrastructure for reliability and efficiency, including smart meters and upgraded substations.

Regulatory Approvals: Received Missouri PSC approval for 400 MW solar projects; ongoing proceedings for revised multiyear grid and rate plans in Illinois.

Operational Expenses: Increase due to a $0.04 charge related to Rush Island Energy Center mitigation.

Rush Island Energy Center: Progress on securitization and mitigation proposals, with a court decision expected by June 21, 2024.

Customer Growth: 3% increase in weather-normalized retail electric sales at Ameren Missouri.

Release Date: May 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) reported solid operating performance with strategic investments enhancing service reliability, resiliency, safety, and efficiency.

Despite mild weather, Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) saw retail sales growth driven by customer growth and usage.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) is on track with its capital investment plans, including significant advancements in smart meters and infrastructure upgrades.

Regulatory approvals, such as the Missouri PSC approval for Ameren Missouri's largest-ever solar investment, support the company's strategic direction.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) remains committed to disciplined cost management, aiming to keep operations and maintenance expenses flat year-over-year.

Negative Points

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) experienced a decrease in earnings per share in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, primarily due to milder weather and higher operations and maintenance expenses.

The company faced charges related to additional mitigation relief for the Rush Island Energy Center, impacting financial results.

Uncertainties in regulatory and legislative outcomes, such as the pending decisions on multiyear rate plans and grid investments, could affect future performance.

Challenges from new EPA regulations that require significant investment and may impact the feasibility of planned projects like the combined cycle facility.

Potential for increased costs and operational complexities due to required mitigation measures and environmental compliance, especially concerning the Rush Island Energy Center litigation.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Marty, can you elaborate more on the recent EPA regulations, especially on the fleet impact like Labadie, and potential shifts to timing and scale of spending opportunities versus last year's IRP? A: Martin J. Lyons - Ameren Corporation - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board: We're still assessing the new EPA rules and their impact on our Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). These rules rely heavily on carbon capture and sequestration, which isn't yet ready for widespread deployment. This could affect our planned combined cycle facility and necessitate revisions to our IRP. The rules also require co-firing with natural gas at our Labadie Energy Center, which presents significant challenges in terms of permitting and construction.

Q: What exactly was going on with the Planning Resource Auction (PRA) in Zone 5, and is this a structural issue or an administrative error? A: Michael L. Moehn - Ameren Corporation - Senior EVP, CFO & President of Ameren Services: The variability in Zone 5's auction results was due to increased load, accreditation issues with some generation, and reduced import capabilities. This reflects a need for additional dispatchable generation, which aligns with our IRP. We don't foresee any material customer impact from this auction, and we're exploring transmission opportunities to address capacity needs.

Q: Can you provide insights on legislative initiatives in Missouri, especially regarding the PISA legislation? A: Martin J. Lyons - Ameren Corporation - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board: The PISA legislation is well-positioned for passage, with strong bipartisan support. However, time is short as the legislative session ends soon. We continue to work with stakeholders towards passage, focusing on enhancing and extending plant-in-service accounting to support reliability investments.

Q: Regarding the Illinois regulatory processes, any incremental thoughts on the electric rehearing and grid plan refiling? A: Michael L. Moehn - Ameren Corporation - Senior EVP, CFO & President of Ameren Services: We feel positive about the progress in the Illinois regulatory processes. The differences between our position and the staff recommendations are minimal, mainly concerning other post-employment benefits and certain projects. We expect decisions on the rehearing and grid plan by mid-year and year-end, respectively.

Q: Could you expand on the data center opportunities and the potential size of these projects? A: Michael L. Moehn - Ameren Corporation - Senior EVP, CFO & President of Ameren Services: We have a strong value proposition for serving data centers, with competitive rates and rapid site ramp-up capabilities. We've executed a construction agreement for a data center with an estimated 250-megawatt load and are actively working on projects totaling over 1,000 megawatts. These projects enhance customer affordability and drive significant investment and growth.

Q: What are the implications of the EPA rule, assuming it largely stays in place, for Ameren's operations? A: Martin J. Lyons - Ameren Corporation - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board: The EPA rule emphasizes the need for our planned investments in renewables, battery storage, and simple-cycle generation. Adjustments may include more renewables, additional battery storage, and potentially more simple-cycle gas-fired generation, as the rule challenges the feasibility of carbon capture for combined cycle facilities operating above a 40% capacity factor.

